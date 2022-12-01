Google Play System will support CNH storage and other documents soon

The Google Play System November update brought more Wallet app integration, new parental controls, and more. Now Mishaal Rahman, from Esper, says that the next updates should add support for storing driver’s licenses and other documents.

The Google Play System is responsible for managing app updates, notifications, APIs and other features integrated into the Google account on Android. Now, Google has announced that the December release will bring more cool features: The Beta version for will allow users from select US states to scan their state ID/driver’s license into Google Wallet for convenient, private and secure document presentation. In this way, the feature is still in progress and should be limited to some states in the United States only for users of the beta version of Google Play Services.

Android has been ready for mobile driver’s licenses for some time now (Identity Credential API was added in Android 11), so this has been a long time coming. The challenge has primarily been regulatory/political.https://t.co/4m7bGaEEbu — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) November 30, 2022

- Advertisement - Android Police speculates that the first states to support the novelty should be those that already allow the storage of documents by Apple’s Wallet, which are Arizona, Maryland and Colorado. Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Utah. Unfortunately, there is no forecast for adding the native feature to the Android system in Europe. Until then, users will have to use the Detran’s CNH Digital application to store their driver’s license on their smartphone.

Another change mentioned by Google reads as follows: Google Play System will inform the user when casting to a Tablet device that needs user interaction. Although the excerpt is not very clear, it is possible to imagine that this is a new feature destined for the Pixel Tablet, which should be compatible with streaming content from other devices with the Google Assistant. Thus, the device will inform you if it is necessary to unlock the tablet or dock it in the base to play the content. - Advertisement - Other notes include performance improvements in Proximity Sharing, Google Play recommendations, and installing apps and games.

know more