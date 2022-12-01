WhatsApp tests search by date: the news of the betas for iOS and Android

Whatsapp in version beta it updates in both iOS and Android environments, but the novelties of the new versions are not identical. The iPhone operating system does better: the 22.24.0.77 beta version rolling out on TestFlight shows some developers the possibility of filter messages by date.

THE ‘TIME MACHINE’ DEBUT ON IOS

From the screenshots shared by the team of wabetainfo. com operation seems a lot intuitive: just enter a chat, start the search normally and just above the keyboard there is a new icon with a calendar that allows you to control the “time machine”. We hope with you that the news will be distributed to everyone soon, because the utility is undoubted.





Not so much if the intention is to go to two or three days earlier because you can get there easily even by scrolling (unless you’re dealing with very intense conversations, of course), but rather if you want to go back a few months. It seems that it can even reach the first message in an instant exchanged with a contact. - Advertisement - The feeling is that we, users of the classic stable version of WhatsApp, at best will have to wait a few weeks: it seems that the diffusion among beta users is still limited, so let’s get ready to wait.

ON ANDROID THE NICKNAME TAKES THE PLACE OF THE PHONE NUMBER

android side, Whatsapp beta version 2.22.25.9 shows less relevant changes waiting for the next “real” new thing to come, which will be the prerogative of tablets. Today’s main one is about groups, where the nickname chosen by each user which is classically in the background reverses the position with the telephone number. The moment the novelty passes on WhatsApp for stable Android, the moment a user is written in a group that we don’t have in the address book, instead of the number, the “user” will appear, as in the screenshot.



