Apple lists new models of iMacs and Watches considered vintage and obsolete

Apple this week updated the list of obsolete devices from the brand, introducing the models of iMacs from 2013 (versions of 21.5 and 27 inches) and 2014 (21.5 inches and the Retina 5K iMac of 27″). In addition to computers, the company also changed the status of the Watch 2 smart watch, launched in 2016 by the Cupertino giant, which becomes vintage.

Computers enter the ‘obsolete’ category after being classified as ‘vintage’ for a long period, an option that includes all those that have not been manufactured for more than five years and for less than seven years. With the change, the devices listed lose hardware support and technical assistance can no longer order repair parts.