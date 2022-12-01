Apple lists new models of iMacs and Watches considered vintage and obsolete

Apple this week updated the list of obsolete devices from the brand, introducing the models of iMacs from 2013 (versions of 21.5 and 27 inches) and 2014 (21.5 inches and the Retina 5K iMac of 27″). In addition to computers, the company also changed the status of the Watch 2 smart watch, launched in 2016 by the Cupertino giant, which becomes vintage.
Computers enter the ‘obsolete’ category after being classified as ‘vintage’ for a long period, an option that includes all those that have not been manufactured for more than five years and for less than seven years. With the change, the devices listed lose hardware support and technical assistance can no longer order repair parts.
On its official website, the company explains that “all Apple Stores and regions of operation in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific follow the US product list, but do not make any distinction between vintage products and obsolete products”, indicating that the decision is valid for all markets.
The list of obsolete products also lists versions like the 24-inch iMac (Early 2009) and even older PCs like the 20-inch iMac G5″. These models stopped receiving macOS operating system updates a long time ago, however, it was still possible to repair them with authentic parts.
As determined by AllCellular, Apple’s ‘Vintage and Obsolete Products’ page in Europe has not yet been updated with the iMac models listed in the first paragraph, but this should happen soon; the same goes for the Watch Series 2, which at the time of publication of this article still does not appear as vintage.
