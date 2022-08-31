google play pc games, first public beta. italy still absent

- Advertisement -

kicked off the real public beta of the Play games-on-your-android-mobile/">PC games app, an initiative initially announced last year. Basically it is an “official” version of emulators like BlueStacks, which in fact have already been on the market for some time; but the very fact that it is software developed by Google should guarantee a user experience as simple and refined as possible.

The tests, we said, have been underway for some time now, but with various restrictions, both regional and technical specifications and access (waiting list, in short). With the new announcement, Google removes some, shrinks others and still others remain as they are – we have to start with this last group because it is the one that most concerns us. The program continues to be available only in Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Thailand. In short: still no Italy.

In compatible regions, however, there is no longer a need to sign up for a waitlist, and compatible games have more than quadrupled – now over 50 are supported from the initial 12. system requirements are reduced, especially from the GPU point of view – Previously an AMD or NVIDIA discrete graphics card was mandatory, now GPUs integrated in processors are also supported. The current mirror can be summarized as follows:

OS: Windows 10 2004 or newer You need an account with administrator privileges Hardware virtualization must be enabled

Storage: SSD with at least 10GB of available space

RAM: at least 8 GB

GPU: at least Intel UHD 630 or equivalent

CPU: at least quad-core

Finally, it is worth noting the arrival of a rather significant graphic restyling: the upper navigation bar has been replaced with a side one on the left.