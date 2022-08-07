HomeTech NewsAppsGame in the cloud: so you can play console and PC games...

Game in the cloud: so you can play console and PC games on your Android mobile

Stadia
game in the cloud: so you can play console and
To enjoy the best triple a games you no longer need to have one game console of the latest generation, computer most powerful on the market or depend on a TV or monitor to play. Thanks to the magic of cloud gaming you can play the best games from your mobile screen.

With the arrival of the streaming games, the power of mobile phones and computers have begun to take a back seat when it comes to playing. If you have a good Internet connection you can play from your android device to the most powerful games through the following cloud gaming platforms:

Stadia

We start with Stadiathe first streaming game service launched to the public in October 2019 by Googleand about to turn three years old, has obtained a catalog of more than 280 gamesof which you can try more than 120 games for free through their demos.

Stadia offers a free version where you can play games you buy from their store without having to pay later to play online at a quality of 1080p and stereo. Then Google offers a subscription to stadia-pro at 9.99 euros per month (first month free) which, in addition to increasing quality through up to 4K and 5.1 sound allows you to play a selection of free games each month. Stadia Pro currently offers more than 50 free gamesin which every month they add new games.

Stadia

In Stadia games start instantly, no waitingand you will be able to play via touch controls but using the Stadia Controller or any of the compatible Bluetooth or USB controllers is highly recommended.

Stadia

  • TAGS

Stadia

  • Developer: Google LLC
  • Download it at:
  • Price: Free with in-app purchases

NVIDIA GeForce NOW

Geforce Now

If you’re already a PC gamer with a large library of games purchased through Stream, Epic Games or Ubisoft Connect then NVIDIA GeForce NOW be your alternative to play from the screen of your mobile.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW allows you to play streaming to more than 1,000 titles from the screen of your mobile, either from its virtual controls or by connecting a gamepad to your mobile. NVIDIA’s proposal allows you play free games of up to one hour a day to your games purchased through its free mode, but you will have to queue to play. With its ‘Priority’ subscription of 9.99 euros per month you can play at 1080p for up to six hours a day, and with its ‘RTX 3080’ subscription of 19.99 euros per month you can play up to 8 hours a day with a graphic GeForce RTX 3080 at up to 4K.

Android GamePass

NVIDIA GeForce NOW

NVIDIA GeForce NOW

  • Developer: NVIDIA
  • Download it at: google play
  • Price: Free with in-app purchases

Xbox GamePass

Finally, if you are an Xbox user or would like to stream over 100 games you can subscribe to his Xbox GamePassthough for most of their games you’ll need connect a gamepad. To play Xbox Game Pass games in the cloud from your mobile you will have to subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate at the price of 12.99 euros per month, the first month being for one euro.

Android GamePass

Xbox GamePass

Xbox GamePass

  • Developer: Microsoft Corporation
  • Download it at: google play
  • Price: Free with in-app purchases

