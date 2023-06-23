google pixel 8 has minerals as wallpaper | downloads

- Advertisement -

With Pixel 8 and 8 Pro Google ditches colorful bird feathers in favor of equally colorful minerals. The Cupertino company has once again relied on Andrew Zuckerman to create wallpapers for smartphones arriving next autumn, and thanks to Android Authority we are able to appreciate them and – why not – download them on the devices in our possession.

From the birds of Pixel 7, 7a and 7 Pro to the minerals of Pixel 8: here is the evolution of the wallpapers which, also in this case, will be offered to match the color of the smartphone.

Speaking of colors, we report below what should be the available colors of Pixel 8 and 8 Pro: bear in mind that the names are for internal use at Google, so it is likely that their commercial name is different. And it’s not even certain that all these options will turn into reality: everything will depend on the production process and the company’s final choice.

Pixels 8 Haze Jade Licorice Peony

Pixel 8 Pro Jade Licorice Porcelain Sky



WALLPAPER PIXEL 8 AND 8 PRO | HIGH RESOLUTION DOWNLOADWHAT WE KNOW

PIXELS 8

display: 6.17″ flat 2400×1800, 427ppi, 1,400nit, refresh rate up to 120Hz

6.17″ flat 2400×1800, 427ppi, 1,400nit, refresh rate up to 120Hz processor: Google Tensor G3

Google Tensor G3 cameras: front: 11MP Samsung 3J1 rear: 50MP main Samsung GN2 12MP ultra wide angle Sony IMX386 ToF VL53L1



PIXEL 8 PRO

display: 6.7″ flat 2992×1344, 490ppi, 1,600nit, refresh rate up to 120Hz

6.7″ flat 2992×1344, 490ppi, 1,600nit, refresh rate up to 120Hz processor: Google Tensor G3

Google Tensor G3 cameras: front: 11MP Samsung 3J1 rear: 50MP main Samsung GN2 64MP ultra wide angle Sony IMX787 48MP telephoto Samsung GM5 ToF VL53L8 8×8

thermometer FIR MLX90632