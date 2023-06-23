Nubia Neo 5G is launched with a gamer proposal, Unisoc chipset and price below R$ 1 thousand

- Advertisement -

After some leaks, Nubia announced its newest “affordable gaming smartphone”. Known as Nubia Neo 5G, the device stands out for its flashy design and “friendly price”. Starting with the design, it features plastic construction to lower costs, and there is a silkscreen pattern on the back that was designed to appeal to the gamer audience. Its display is a 6.6-inch IPS LCD that has FHD + resolution, 120 Hz rate and has a drop notch to accommodate the 8 MP front camera.

Now, what really stands out about this new Nubia Neo 5G is the presence of the Unisoc T820 chipset. It has a maximum clock of 2.7 GHz and works together with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage by default. So you can record the iPhone screen without using programs or apps If desired, the user can expand the RAM with another 8 GB and use a MicroSD card to add memory. In the photographic field, there is a 50MP rear main camera and a 2MP sensor to ensure blur. The smartphone has a 5G connection, is dual-SIM, features dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC for proximity payments and a fingerprint reader on the side. Complete the set, the 4,500 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging and Android 13 as the operating system.

Technical specifications

6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with drop notch and 120 Hz rate

Unisoc T820 Platform

8 GB of RAM

256GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

8 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC and fingerprint reader on the side

4,500 mAh battery with 22.5W charging

Android 13 as operating system

price and availability