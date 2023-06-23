Nubia Neo 5G is launched with a gamer proposal, Unisoc chipset and price below R$ 1 thousand

After some leaks, Nubia announced its newest “affordable gaming smartphone”. Known as Nubia Neo 5G, the device stands out for its flashy design and “friendly price”.
Starting with the design, it features plastic construction to lower costs, and there is a silkscreen pattern on the back that was designed to appeal to the gamer audience.
Its display is a 6.6-inch IPS LCD that has FHD + resolution, 120 Hz rate and has a drop notch to accommodate the 8 MP front camera.
Now, what really stands out about this new Nubia Neo 5G is the presence of the Unisoc T820 chipset. It has a maximum clock of 2.7 GHz and works together with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage by default.
If desired, the user can expand the RAM with another 8 GB and use a MicroSD card to add memory. In the photographic field, there is a 50MP rear main camera and a 2MP sensor to ensure blur.
The smartphone has a 5G connection, is dual-SIM, features dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC for proximity payments and a fingerprint reader on the side.
Complete the set, the 4,500 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging and Android 13 as the operating system.
- 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution
- Display with drop notch and 120 Hz rate
- Unisoc T820 Platform
- 8 GB of RAM
- 256GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 8 MP front camera
- Two rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC and fingerprint reader on the side
- 4,500 mAh battery with 22.5W charging
- Android 13 as operating system
Initially announced in Thailand, the new Nubia Neo 5G can now be purchased in black and yellow. The official price is 6,999 THB, something around R$ 948 in direct conversion and without considering Europeian taxes.
For now, there is no forecast for sale in other countries.
What did you think of Nubia’s affordable gamer phone? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.