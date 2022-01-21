Google improves Pixel ‘At a Glance’ widget by showing fitness tracking and bedtime

Google keep improving the widget ‘Take a look’ who for more than four years have integrated their mobiles Pixel, and in this week’s update it has added the features that were leaked last November.

The update to the version Google 13.1.16.29 in the Pixel 3a onwards receive three new features with new information to display on the home screen widget and that by default they are activated.

These are the new functions of the widget ‘At a glance’

Until this update the ‘At a Glance’ widget displayed your commute, weather, weather alerts, trips and reminders, and events. Now with the new version it also shows your next breakinformation about you physical activity and the timer and stopwatch active.

This new proactive information will show us in the home screen widget if bedtime is approaching if we have Google’s clock Rest mode configured. The message “Get ready to go to sleep” It tells us what time we should go to sleep to sleep well.

For the information of fitness, Google will use the information about your sports activity. For example, it will show the tracking of your physical activity that you are recording at that moment. It is currently compatible with applications such as Strava or Adidas Running. Interestingly it seems that it is not yet compatible with Google Fit.

Google has also revamped the ‘At a Glance’ widget settings. Now on the main screen it shows the switches of these three new functions. To access the configuration of the rest of the functions we will have to enter “More forms of customization”.

