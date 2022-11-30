Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Xbox: promotions on consoles, accessories and games in Deals with Gold [Semana 29/11/22]

By Abraham
Tuesday is Xbox day here in our round of TechSmart promotions and, as expected, the time has come to officially check out what might be interesting to keep an eye on in the stores that officially operate in Europe, thus guaranteeing the purchase of a new game, accessory or even console signed by Microsoft.

As in previous rounds, the selection is organized into categories, namely consoles, accessories and games, which can be on physical or digital media with a discount on Deals with Gold, which means that the quoted values ​​are only accessible if you subscribe.

It is also worth remembering here that the prices quoted here consider the moment of publication of this compilation, and that changes may be made at any time by the stores, without the guarantee of replication in this publication.

Well, enough talk, let’s get to our list. Good shopping.

consoles

current generation

previous generation

Accessories

headset

Controls

physical media games
digital media games
  • Grand Theft Auto Online — R$23.95
  • Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S) — $29.96
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Story Mode (Xbox Series X|S) — R$23.95
  • Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition — R$ 75.57
  • Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe — R$ 119.60
  • Far Cry 4 — R$ 24.73
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition — R$ 37.92
  • Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition — R$ 21.60
  • Divinity: Original Sin – The Source Saga — R$ 128.66
  • Just Dance 2022 — BRL 143.97
  • MudRunner — BRL 21.49
  • Tennis World Tour 2 — R$29.49
  • WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition — $25.99
  • Call of Cthulhu — R$26.23
  • 2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle — $79.97
  • Aery – Last Day of Earth — R$ 27.71
  • An Evil Existence — R$9.34
  • Blood Bowl 2 — BRL 11.80
  • WRC Collection Vol. 2 Xbox One — R$ 148.98
  • WRC Collection Vol. 2 Xbox Series X|S — $50.98
