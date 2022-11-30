Google now shows timer for smart home products in “At a Glance” widget on Pixel phones

Google is making its smart home ecosystem even more integrated with a new addition to its Pixel lineup of smartphones. As of a new software update, the “At a Glance” widget will allow users to manage timers of different smart home products through mobile phone🇧🇷 Products that support the Google Assistant, such as the Nest Hub, will display information about timers on cell phones through the brand’s exclusive widget, where it will be possible to deactivate them or add an extra minute to the countdown. See the screenshots below:

The option to enable notifications and timer control via At A Glance appears in the widget settings under the “More” section. When you enable the feature, all connected speakers and smart displays in your home that have a timer in progress can be accompanied by the smartphone. - Advertisement - The new feature was discovered last Friday (25) by a Pixel 7 Pro user, and so far, it seems not to be available to all cell phone owners in the line, according to the 9to5Google🇧🇷 It is possible that this is a change on the server side, which would mean that the news will not take long to reach everyone.

This is yet another addition to the big tech smart home ecosystem. Recently, the company updated its portfolio with the Nest WiFi Pro and the 2nd generation Nest Doorbell, in addition to bringing great improvements to the “Home” application, which serves as a control hub for the smart devices.

See more!