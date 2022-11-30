Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 offers 42% improvement in GPU and beats Apple A16 Bionic, claims Xiaomi

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform was presented by Qualcomm this November as a chipset for high-end mobile models, including cell phones android🇧🇷 And of course the rivalry with the apple it is also present in the hardware. Initial tests showed that the platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has up to 30% more powerful CPU than the predecessor chipset and a superior GPU than Apple’s A16 Bionic. Aware of this and other results, the marketing of Xiaomi tries to capitalize on the numbers.

In a publicity poster leaked by leaker Alvin, known for bringing information about the mobile industry, the Chinese manufacturer highlighted the 37% improvement in CPU performance, comparable to the Apple A16 Bionic chip. A considerable evolution. Additionally, Xiaomi cited in its marketing material a 42% improvement in GPU performance, also outperforming Apple's A16 chip. It is worth noting that these results are from Xiaomi's laboratory, which indicates that they may be slightly inflated.

According to Xiaomi, Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has:

• 37% improvement in CPU performance, comparable to Apple A16 chip.

