Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 offers 42% improvement in GPU and beats Apple A16 Bionic, claims Xiaomi

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform was presented by Qualcomm this November as a chipset for high-end mobile models, including cell phones android🇧🇷 And of course the rivalry with the apple it is also present in the hardware.
Initial tests showed that the platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has up to 30% more powerful CPU than the predecessor chipset and a superior GPU than Apple’s A16 Bionic. Aware of this and other results, the marketing of Xiaomi tries to capitalize on the numbers.
In a publicity poster leaked by leaker Alvin, known for bringing information about the mobile industry, the Chinese manufacturer highlighted the 37% improvement in CPU performance, comparable to the Apple A16 Bionic chip. A considerable evolution.
Additionally, Xiaomi cited in its marketing material a 42% improvement in GPU performance, also outperforming Apple’s A16 chip. It is worth noting that these results are from Xiaomi’s laboratory, which indicates that they may be slightly inflated.
According to Xiaomi, Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has:
• 37% improvement in CPU performance, comparable to Apple A16 chip.
• 42% improvement in GPU performance, surpassing Apple A16 chip. pic.twitter.com/1E1GfmCSEE
— Alvin (@sondesix) November 29, 2022
With the Xiaomi 13 series scheduled to be announced on December 1stthe Chinese manufacturer probably wants to highlight all the features of its high-end smartphones as much as possible, starting with a performance comparison.
It is also important to point out that the Apple A16 Bionic is currently the fastest chip that powers a cell phone. However, Xiaomi wants to minimize its performance by bringing the good statistics of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 into the spotlight.
Regardless of what Xiaomi claims, in Geekbench 5, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 came close to the performance of the A16 Bionic, but not thesurpassed🇧🇷 So it’s still a little early for a verdict on which is the most powerful mobile platform.
And you, what do you think of the numbers presented by Xiaomi? Let us know in the comments down below!