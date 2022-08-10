The first beta of Half-Life 2: VR will be released in September

- Advertisement -

would you like to play Half-Life 2 in virtual reality? That is the goal that has been proposed by a team called SourceVR Mod Team, which, as its name indicates, develops virtual reality mods for the Source engine, although the project that concerns us in this post seems to be the only one in which it is working.

In other words, unlike Half-Life: Alyx, it doesn’t seem like Valve is behind the mod to deliver a VR experience through Half-Life 2, but that’s not to say it can’t become a product. franchise official.

At the moment Half-Life 2: VR does not have a planned release date, but SourceVR Mod Team hopes to publish a public beta in this year, probably on some Friday of that month. That sets the 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th as candidates, but seeing as this is an ostensibly volunteer-driven project, it’s best to take those dates more as a possibility than a commitment.

SourceVR Mod Team not only intends to bring a virtual reality layout to Half-Life 2, but also intends to employ the improvement in the artificial intelligence to apply an asset review (assets) and in-game textures, and make adjustments to the weapon arsenal to include a wider range of two-handed animations and poses. Right now most weapons support manual reloading and two-handed aiming in the private versions of the mod that have been developed.

Despite the 18 years that have passed since its initial release, Half-Life 2 is still one of the best today. shooters in the person thanks mainly to its exquisite level design. During the adventure, the player faces a wide variety of situations while going through a gigantic corridor that will take him through different contexts and settings. The great work at the design level makes the development hardly have ups and downs, which helps to catch the player. In short, this is a masterpiece of the genre.

After Half-Life 2 came the two episodes and the first Portal, which were together with Team Fortress 2 in a package called The Orange Box in 2007. In 2011 Portal 2 was released and since then we have been waiting for Half-Life 3, but it seems that Valve has set the bar so high with the titles published so far that they don’t dare, so we’ve had to make do with Half-Life: Alyx, a title totally oriented towards virtual reality .

The SourceVR Mod Team intends, at least for now, to release the VR mod for Half-Life 2 as free content, so Windows users should at least have it available once it’s available as a stable product. . We leave you with the trailer for the public beta that is expected to be published in September 2022.

﻿