Google Drive offers new options for file sharing

is adding new that will facilitate collaborative work within companies and organizations.

The latest update to Drive makes it easier for team members to work collaboratively with users who don’t have a Google account. We tell you what this new dynamic is about.

New options to work as a team from Google Drive

- Advertisement -

One of the options that Google Drive to those users who use its functions as part of their work tools is the possibility of sharing documents with people who do not have a Google account.

In this way, going through a brief verification process, these people as “guests” can collaborate with the file for 7 days. So they can view the file, edit or leave comments without having to create a Google account. Of course, provided that you have given all these permissions within Google Drive.

The Google team now wants to extend this dynamic by allowing invited people to also be able to create files or upload their content to shared Drive accounts. A new option that extends to Documents, Presentations, Spreadsheets and Sites.

One detail to keep in mind is that this dynamic is not available for users with personal Google accounts, but rather applies to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Standard and Plus, Education Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus customers.

- Advertisement -

This new feature will be enabled by default when guest sharing is turned on. So the administrator or the user will have to manage the permissions to customize them to the style of work that they expect to do with the invited people.

This new dynamic is part of a series of updates that the Google team has released in recent months to facilitate a hybrid working model.