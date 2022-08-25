Supercomputing: NVIDIA details Grace CPU with up to 144 ARM cores, 500W TDP and more

took advantage of their presentation stage at the Hot Chips 34 — an event that revealed more about the 80GB Hopper H100 GPU — to highlight the advanced specifications of , a superprocessor based on the ARM architecture that brings the “exascale era” of data centers and cloud computing closer. The Grace CPU is equipped with 72 ARMv9 generation ARM supporting SVE2, a proprietary instruction set of the architecture aimed at high performance computing (HPC). The chip is manufactured using TSMC’s 4N process, a lithograph designed in partnership between Taiwanese and NVIDIA.

The hardware will be found in two versions that benefit from its modularity — Grace Superchip and Grace+Hopper Superchip. The first module consists of two processing units for a total of 144 cores; the second has a single CPU that is coupled to the Hopper H100 GPU. - Advertisement - The superchips are the first in the world to use LPDDR5x RAM with ECC, still delivering total bandwidth of up to 1 TB/s. In the same vein, its proprietary embedded interconnect standard, NVLink, delivers rates of up to 900 GB/s — something that NVIDIA claims is seven times faster than 5th generation PCI Express. Apple launches new developer beta for AirPods 2nd generation

Speaking of embedded memory, the company claims that superchips have twice the circuit density than the DIMM standard. There is also mention of twice the efficiency compared to the “most advanced CPU on the market”, which is not surprising given that the ARM architecture can deliver good performance per watt results. The Grace CPU has a 117 MB L3 cache with an estimated bisection bandwidth of 3,225 TB/s. The superchips deliver up to 512GB of LPDDR5x RAM in 32 channels to deliver 546GB/s bandwidth. In addition, 68 PCIe 5.0 lanes are supported — four of them can be used for 128 GB/s x16 connection.