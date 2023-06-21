Google Chrome: you will soon be able to take screenshots in private browsing on Android

- Advertisement -

Google is currently working on the possibility of taking screenshots while browsing on Android. For now, the application still refuses to run under these conditions for confidentiality reasons. It is not yet known when the update will be available to the general public, but it is already possible to test it for yourself.

If Google Chrome is regularly singled out for its management of user data, which can be improved to say the least, this does not prevent it from doing well in terms of confidentiality in certain aspects. For example, on Android, the application blocks any attempt to take screenshots when the user has opened a private browsing page, indicating that the manipulation is contrary to “its security policy”.

At first glance, this seems rather logical. This blocking makes it possible to prevent another user who is a little too indiscreet from seizing the smartphone with the page open and deciding to immortalize its content. However, on certain occasions, the real owner may need to keep the information on the said page aside. Fortunately, Google is working on a solution to this problem.

- Advertisement -

Related — Google Chrome: These Popular Extensions Are Bombarding You With Spam, Uninstall Them Quickly!

Google Chrome will allow you to take screenshots in private browsing

Indeed, the Techdows site recently spotted a new flag within the browser which precisely allows you to take a screenshot when you are in private browsing. Once activated, the usual prevention message no longer appears and you can instantly find your snapshot in the gallery of your smartphone. Note, however, that you must have a smartphone running Android 13 for this to work.

Related — Google Chrome Could Steal a Feature from Microsoft Edge to Save You Time

Make sure thatAndroid 13 is installed on your smartphone Open the app Google Chrome In the address bar, type chrome://flags Search Improved Incognito Screenshots Activate the flag

Once done, you can take screenshots in private browsing without Chrome sending an alert.

- Advertisement -

Source : Techdows