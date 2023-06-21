Google fixes Android bug that indicated WhatsApp was “spying” on the user

In an official statement released on Twitter, the Google confirmed it fixed a bug which created incorrect notifications about microphone usage by the WhatsApp application.
The problem was discovered in May of this year and affected “a limited number of users”, and, at first, many users of social networks became suspicious of an alleged “espionage” of WhatsApp.
According to Google, the bug fix is being released in the latest version of WhatsApp, which is now available for download from the Play Store.
To fix the flaw, Google enlisted the help of WhatsApp and the company even publicly thanked the app’s developers. The company also apologized to affected users.
Users can now update their WhatsApp app to resolve this issue. We thank WhatsApp for the partnership and apologize for any confusion this bug may have caused users.
If you have come across this bug on your smartphone, it is now possible to resolve the problem permanently by accessing the Play Store.
It should be remembered that WhatsApp received new privacy features this week that were highly requested by users in the feedback channels.
