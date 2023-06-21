Google fixes Android bug that indicated WhatsApp was “spying” on the user

In an official statement released on Twitter, the Google confirmed it fixed a bug which created incorrect notifications about microphone usage by the WhatsApp application.

The problem was discovered in May of this year and affected “a limited number of users”, and, at first, many users of social networks became suspicious of an alleged “espionage” of WhatsApp.

According to Google, the bug fix is ​​being released in the latest version of WhatsApp, which is now available for download from the Play Store.