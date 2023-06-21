Apple Car: the 100% electric car may be equipped with luminous seat belts

- Advertisement -

The development of the Apple Car seems to be progressing well, if we are to believe this patent application just filed by Apple. The company is fine-tuning the interior equipment of its 100% electric car.

We hardly hear more about the Apple Car, the 100% electric car that the Cupertino company is preparing in the greatest secrecy. It must be said that the technology giant has a boiling news with the release of its mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro. The Apple Insider site has discovered a patent application filed by the apple brand which indicates that it has not at all given up the idea of ​​coming compete with Tesla on its ground. It is indeed rumored that theApple Car would launch under $100,000 with a steering wheel, but without autonomous driving.

The USPTO has received a request for an invention called “Restraint with display area” (Restraint with indicator area) which aims to modify the operation of the seat belt buckles inside the passenger compartment. As we can see, Apple seems to be refining the smallest detail, and if the attention of the engineers is currently focused on the interior equipment, it’s a safe bet that the mechanical aspects and the design are well advanced.

Apple Car seat belts will light up when not fastened

Apple would like to have three displays on the seat belt fastening device. A screen would surround the red button, another, larger, would be placed directly on the case, while a colored border would be visible where the metal buckle is inserted. The light will be emitted through “holes formed through opaque structures”. These should be small enough not to be visible to the naked eye.

When travelers enter the Apple Car, the boxes will be illuminated, and when they have buckled their seat belts, they will turn off. It’s a good way to help younger or clumsy people find the loop faster and check that all passengers are safe.

Source : Apple Insider