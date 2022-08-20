“Yellowjackets” adds a star from “The Lord of the Rings” among its ranks

With seven award nominations Emmys 2022the Serie is ready to take the next step and make her second season that much bigger. The story grows and the cast grows for very obvious narrative reasons, only if you made it to the end of the first season. his new signings is the American actor Elijah Woodknown for his participation in The Lord of the Y Dirk Gently.

Wood will play Walter, a citizen detective who is committed to solving a mystery and will come face to face with Misty (Christina Ricci), whom she will challenge in ways that will completely surprise her . The 41-year-old artist is the latest addition to the cast, after it was announced that Simone Kessel it would be the adult version of Lottie; Y Lauren AmbroseVan’s.

Elijah Wood will be a citizen detective in the second season of the acclaimed series. (Mike Pont/Getty Images)

what led to yellowjackets to be nominated for an Emmy?

The psychological drama of Showtime (available in Paramount+ for Latin America) mixes elements of the survival genre, such as lostbut its difference lies in the adolescent perspective that is presented through its protagonists . In addition, we are allowed to see how this trauma has emotionally affected each of the survivors, who do not finish finding themselves in adulthood and are forced to join their paths again when they receive a threat.

yellowjackets centers on a talented high school girls’ soccer team that is involved in a plane crash, leaving the remaining girls stranded in a sprawling, uninhabited northern part of Ontario, Canada. Few pieces of memory of the past are told, where we see how they coexist with nature during the first days until they become a wild and cannibal clan. In the present, 25 years later, they lead very different lives, although they are still linked to this traumatic event. Taissa, Shauna, Natalie and Misty will have to relive these memories to prevent these facts from coming to light.

Christina Ricci is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Misty. (Paramount Plus)

The main cast is made up of melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Nélisse, Steven Krueger Y Warren Cole. The fiction is the original creation of Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, who are listed as showrunners with Jonathan Lisco; the three mentioned are also executive producers. The project was carried out under the Entertainment One label, and aired between November of last year and January 2022.

Critically acclaimed and ranked among the best of 2021, yellowjackets will arrive at the Emmy gala, the most important award ceremony on the small screen, with seven nominations next September . The categories in which she competes include best drama series, best actress in a drama (Lynskey) and best supporting actress in a drama (Ricci).

“Yellowjackets” was positioned among the best TV productions in 2021. (Paramount Plus)

