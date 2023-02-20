Google may change rules and make its apps optional on Android after pressure from India

Google is one of the technology giants that are in the crosshairs of market authorities for alleged anti-competitive practices in several countries, which could mean major changes in its market strategy in the future. Kuba Wojciechowski, popular developer and leaker, said last Saturday (18) that he had accessed documents from India’s market regulator, and the material suggests that the Google will be forced to create an alternate version of its Mobile Application Distribution Agreement (MADA) without offering pre-installed apps on Android.

If they decide to use IMADA, however, they can only release the specific device variant in India. If they go for MADA instead, they can release the exact same device (with identical software) to most of the world. pic.twitter.com/BNIF6lJeXQ — Kuba Wojciechowski 🌺 (@Za_Raczke) February 18, 2023

Currently, MADA determines that manufacturers of cell phones, tablets and other devices with Android can only offer Google Mobile Services (GMS) if they include a selection of 11 applications from Google, something that is seen as an anti-competitive practice in the applications market for mobile devices by Indian authorities. With that, it is spoken in a variant called IMADA (“Mobile Application Distribution Agreement for India”, in free translation). This contract tailored to the requirements of the Indian market would allow manufacturers to choose to offer only the essential services for the Android experience, without the obligation of pre-installed software.

Other rules demanded by the Indian government from the US company would allow users to change Android’s default search engine. Furthermore, it would be unnecessary for the home screen to include three crucial items for Google: a widget for your web search, a folder with all your pre-installed apps, and a link to the Play Store. It should be noted that IMADA, which revokes all Google’s requirements for accessing the GMS, would be optional for manufacturers, therefore, those who still wish to use native Android applications can still opt for MADA. Furthermore, no handsets under India’s specific regime could be launched in other regions.

The information has yet to be confirmed by the local authorities, but it is possible that the new rules will be announced soon, since the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is closing the siege against acts that harm market competition in the country.

