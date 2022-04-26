Good news: WhatsApp surveys will also come to the computer

One of the things that was not at all clear is whether the computer version of WhatsApp would be compatible with the surveys that will soon reach the messaging application. And, luckily, today it has been known that this will be the case thanks to information that clearly shows that they can be used. The truth is that the use of this new content in development was considered safe, but not so safe that the surveys could be created from the desktop versions for the macOS or Windows operating systems. Otherwise, it would be a very important mistake on the part of the company owned by Meta, since the functionality we are talking about (the surveys) is one of those that aims to be widely used -and it would not make sense not to be able to use it in all clients. The fact is that in WhatsApp they have done their homework. The use will be perfect in WhatsApp for computer When the new test version of the software we are talking about for computers, which is 2.2215.1, was launched, it has been verified that it already includes data inside that ensures that it will be possible to act before the surveys that are received and, even, it will be possible to generate new ones from the client that is installed. Therefore, the functionality will be complete and this will mean that users will not have any limits. Some additional data that can be seen in the screenshot before this paragraph is that the user interface in the creation will be practically identical to the one that could be seen at the time for the iOS and Android versions. Therefore, once the question is established, the possible answers to choose from can be offered in a simple way. The interesting thing is that, with the information revealed, it has been made clear that it will be necessary to include a minimum of two -as it is logical to think- and, the maximum, will reach twelve (this data was not known until now). It’s not bad at all. Arrival of this new function… we still have to wait Well, there is no specific date for the arrival of the surveys on WhatsApp. But everything suggests that this function, which will have point-to-point encryption to ensure great privacy (and therefore compete with what Telegram already offers), will be available to everyone before summer. In other words, real tests will begin in very limited regions and, if all goes well, in a short time the deployment will be global. >