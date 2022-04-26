Latest newsIreland

Sinn Fein chief Mary Lou McDonald takes legal action against RTE

By: Brian Adam

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has issued High Court proceedings against RTE.

Papers were filed in the High Court on Monday by solicitors McCartan and Burke on behalf of Mary Lou McDonald against the national broadcaster.

It’s understood she has issued proceedings seeking damages for defamation against RTE.

A spokesman for S inn Fein said: “This is now a matter in litigation before the courts and it would be inappropriate to comment.”

RTE also had no comment when contacted.

