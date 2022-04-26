Lexar introduces its new series of CFexpress B and CFexpress A cards for video professionals

Expanding its storage offer for photography professionals, this time Lexar surprises us with the arrival of the new Lexar Professional CFexpress B Card DIAMOND Series and Lexar Professional CFexpress A Card GOLD Seriespresenting the first ones as one of the fastest cards within this standard.

Starting with the latter, we find a high-performance memory designed for professionals and content creators. And it is that the new Professional CFexpress B DIAMOND series reaches impressive read speeds of up to 1900MB/s and blazing-fast write speeds of up to 1700MB/s. Thus, these cards offer a drastic improvement in recording flows and even post-production, compatible with RAW 8K, 6K and 4K video recording.

Furthermore, designed to take advantage of the capabilities of the latest generation cinema cameras and mirrorless cameras, the company has also introduced the new Professional CFexpress A Card GOLD series. Some cards of this slightly more compact standard that will reach speeds of 900 MB/s read and 800 MB/s write, allowing you to capture high-quality images and 8K, 6K and 4K videos without interruptions. Additionally, Lexar is also preparing a CFexpress Type A reader, which will support ultra-high-speed 10Gbps USB transfer protocol over USB-C.

The cards support the VPG 400 specification which guarantees a minimum sustained write speed of 400 MB/s to capture professional-quality video for compatible host devices. Designed specifically for professional video users, it also ensures that your content is captured smoothly without any dropped frames. Plus, they’re built with the rugged durability you need to capture content in even the harshest conditions. The cards are designed to be shock and vibration proof and resistant to extreme temperatures. And for added peace of mind, both cards are backed by a limited lifetime warranty.