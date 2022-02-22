Gigabyte UD1000GM, a source ready for the next generation PCIe 5 GPUs

Gigabyte UD1000GM is a new power supply that has just been introduced by the Taiwanese manufacturer. A source that stands out for the quality of its materials, high power and especially for the support for next generation graphics cards under PCIe Gen 5 interfacewhich will also be used for other components such as SSDs.

A power supply is a basic pillar of every PC since it is responsible for supplying the energy that all its components need to function properly. As we explained in our product guide, when choosing it we have to take into account everything from the total power in voltage and amperage, energy efficiency, form factor or the necessary output connectors.

Gigabyte UD1000GM

This font is dedicated to the high end and comes under the ‘Ultra Durable’ label. It combines high-quality main Japanese capacitors, an improved thermal solution, a 120mm Intelligent Hydraulic Bearing (HYB) fan, and six circuit protection designs. Its total power of 1,000 wattsits 80 PLUS Gold certification and a completely modular design, indicates that this model is destined for enthusiast desktop PCs, for games and overclockers.

Among its connectors, a 16-pin PCIe connector which is meant to power next generation graphics cards that will use the PCIe 5.0 interface and that like NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will need a lot of power.

As Gigabyte explains, these GPUs will need three 8-pin adapters or one 16-pin connector, which is the solution that the manufacturer adopts and can provide. up to 600 watts of power. In addition, using a single connector simplifies the amount of cables, significantly reduces clutter, makes it easy to install the graphics card, and helps maintain airflow in the chassis.

The PCI-SIG group responsible for the PCI-Express standard has yet to define the final recommended specification for connecting graphics cards to this interface. From what we’ve seen so far, it will need to support the protocol.”12VHPWR» which defines a power cable with 12 wires for power and 4 data paths for the signal in order to achieve the aforementioned 600 watts. This connector is only intended for the most powerful GPUs and will be combined with other 8, 6 or 4 pin connectors. In fact, the Gigabyte UD1000GM offers four 8-pin connectors in addition to the 16-pin one.

NVIDIA has already shown a 12-pin connector (sum of 2 × 8-pin to 1 x 12-pin) that in theory only feeds up to 300 W of power, while solutions such as the ASUS Thor 12-pin cable reach 450 W of power. PCI-SIG will need to clarify though there will be various power levels for the upcoming Gen5 graphics cards. In any case, we will need a good power supply to power them.