When Ashish Gupta began his career, he was fascinated by the growth and potential of the technology sector.

“The internet was booming,” he said. “Access to personal computers was getting easier, and there was a big boom in the job market for IT. As I built my career in IT, I truly saw firsthand the value technology can bring to the business.”

Gupta spent more than 20 years in roles of increasing responsibility with General Electric before joining Juno Beach-based NextEra Energy in 2017.…