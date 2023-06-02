How to use the same WhatsApp account on two different phones step by step

- Advertisement -

Using the same on a computer or tablet is quite simple. But if what you want is to log into the same account of this well-known messaging application on two smart at the same time, you should know that it is possible to achieve it. The first thing is to download and install WhatsApp on both your primary and secondary phones (this will guarantee you have the latest version of the application we are talking about). These are the links for Android and also for iOS. If you have already done this , the following are the ones that we indicate below. Sign in to WhatsApp on different phones Open the WhatsApp app on your secondary phone and select the language you want to use. Then, tap on the green arrow in the bottom right corner. Tap on “Agree and continue”. In the screen that will appear next, use the icon with three vertical dots in the upper right corner, instead of entering your phone number, as you would in a normal installation. A QR code for your secondary phone will be displayed on the screen .Now, take your main phone (leaving the previously mentioned QR code visible on the screen of the secondary phone) and open WhatsApp as usual. Click on the icon with three vertical dots in the upper right corner and, in the menu that appears, select “Paired devices”. Use the “Link a device” button and WhatsApp will open a camera scanner. The next step is to scan the QR code that appears on your secondary phone with the WhatsApp camera on your primary phone. Your secondary phone will be It will automatically connect to your WhatsApp account without the need to go through a complicated process or use a password or PIN code. Once you have successfully scanned the QR code, your secondary phone will start to sync the chats from your WhatsApp account. Sign out of the secondary phone Open the WhatsApp application on your secondary phone, then select the icon with three vertical dots located in the upper right corner. Click on “Settings” and then select the “Account” option. To end the synchronization, use the “Log out” option. You will be asked for a confirmation to make sure you want to perform this action. Once you have completed these steps, you will be finished and signed out of the secondary phone, thus finishing the synchronization. After signing out of your WhatsApp account on a paired phone, none of your account data and files will be saved on that device. >