Get Killing Floor 2 and Ancient Enemy for free on the Epic Games Store

By Brian Adam
Epic Games Store remains firm with its policy of giving its users free games permanently, so this time, as we anticipated at the end of last month, it was the shooter Killing Floor 2 and the card RPG Ancient Enemy.

We are talking about a saving of 24.99 euros in the case of KillingFloor 2 and 11.99 euros in Ancient Enemy. The first game is the sequel to an old acquaintance among apocalyptic-themed first-person shooters, although the setting seems to drink a lot of what we know as a Series B movie. Although it can be played alone, one of its main strengths is in the multiplayer, which has modes for six and twelve players.

For its part, Ancient Enemy is a strategic card-fighting RPG set in a world in ruins, so it seems that Epic Games has taken it this time for apocalyptic-themed games. The player will travel through devastated lands while trying to defeat enemies using spells and abilities.

The free offer will be valid until 5:00 p.m. on July 14, 2022 in the time zone of mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands. To obtain them, it is as simple as having an account in the Epic Games Store and claiming the games, which from that moment will be part of the user’s library without further demands or commitments, not even their installation and immediate execution.

In order to give a more precise idea of ​​the titles that are starring in this entry, we leave you with the system requirements and the official trailers.

System Requirements for Killing Floor 2

Minima

  • Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8/8.1 64-bit
  • Processor: Core 2 Duo E8200 2.66 GHz or Phenom II X2 545
  • RAM: 3GB
  • Storage space required: 80GB
  • Graphics card: GeForce GTS 250 or Radeon HD 4830
  • DirectX version: 10

recommended

  • Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: 2.83GHz Core 2 Quad Q9550 or Phenom II X4 955
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage space required: 100GB
  • Graphics card: GeForce GTX 560 or Radeon HD 6950
  • DirectX version: 11

System Requirements for Ancient Enemy

Minima

  • Windows 7 operating system
  • Processor: 1GHz
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage space required: 200MB
  • Graphics card: 512MB
  • DirectX version: 9

recommended

  • Operating system: Windows 8.1
  • Processor: 3GHz
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage space required: 200MB
  • Graphics card: With 1GB of VRAM
  • DirectX version: 9

