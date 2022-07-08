Netflix brings immersive sound to some originals in collaboration with Sennheiser

Starting today, certain original content from the Netflix catalog can be heard in a more immersive and enveloping way, being more noticeable for users who listen to the sound of the content through their headphones.

And it is that Netflix, in collaboration with Sennheiser, is introducing Spatial Audio to its platform for all its users globallywhich they will be able to begin to appreciate from any device and from any pricing level, in compatible content, without the need for “surround sound speakers or home theater equipment”, according to the company in a statement.



[mb_related_posts1]

They further point out that:

Netflix Spatial Audio helps translate the cinematic experience from immersive audio to any stereo, so the work creators do to bring you into the story happens no matter what device you use to watch Netflix. This is the realme GT 2 Pro, one of the best I’ve seen in recent months in the premium range

For now, originals like Stranger Things 4, The Witcher, among others, will be the lucky ones to have the improved audio experience. To access content that supports Spatial Audio, Netflix calls for “spatial audio” in the search bar and select any of the content from the results.

In practice, and in summary, in the compatible contents, what it does is replace the usual stereo audio output with Sennheiser’s AMBEO technology to bring audio enhancement.

As detailed on the Sennheiser website:

While Ambeo 2-Channel Spatial Audio is not a separate mix, creators still have granular control over spatialization. Mixers can define the amount of Ambeo processing for each group separately. Re-recording mixers can dial in the desired amount of processing, from the standard stereo mix to the full Ambeo effect and anywhere in between. Dialogue can be left untouched, while maximum spatialization can be applied to ambience and sound effects.

Those who already use a home theater system or equivalent surround sound technology will notice little change in the experience, but if they use a mobile phone with headphones, or watch the content on a stereo TV, they will begin to notice improvements. sound.

[mb_related_posts2]

From Netflix they also add that:

This magical combination of sight and sound will bring viewers closer to the story, and we’re excited to add this capability to other features we support such as 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos®, and Netflix Calibrated Mode.

As we say, this introduction is being carried out globally and for all devices and charging plansand with content like Stranger Things 4 in the spotlight, it’s a matter of paying attention, especially in the last episode of the second volume where Eddie Munson plays the electric guitar, a scene that has already become iconic.

More information: Netflix