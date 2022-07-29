Warhammer 40,000: Darktide delayed to November 30

Today we are talking about delays again. In this case, she has touched the long-awaited game of fatsharkthe first person cooperative shooter 40,000: .

Scheduled for September 13, both on PC and Xbox Series, the studio via a letter from its CEO, Martin Wadhlund, has asked for a little more time to finish improving stability, performance and mature the key mechanics of the title . Now it will arrive on PC on 30 and Xbox Series a little later, although they have not determined exactly when.

As always, any delay that is to improve the game is, in general, not bad news at all, but rather a greater possibility that the game will come out in its best possible version. We leave you with Wadhlund’s letter:

Today, we decided to delay the launch of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide to November 30 for PC. Xbox Series X|S will launch shortly after PC, with a specific launch date to come. Delaying a game is perhaps one of the most difficult decisions a developer faces and one we are not excited about making. Still, we hope this speaks to our commitment to taking the time necessary and doing whatever it takes to get you the best possible game. Gollum needs more time While we have been humbled by the great feedback on the game so far, we also need more time to improve stability, performance, and to mature key systems. Each is critical to making sure we have the best possible experience for you, the players. We also want to invite you on this journey. Soon, we will start a series of technical tests and betas in advance of our launch, to ensure we deliver the best version of the game. If you’d like to participate, you can sign up for a chance at Darktide.live/signup. Thank you for all the excitement and appreciation you have shown us thus far – it really does mean the world to us. Martin Wahlund, CEO and Co-Founder

So now you know, just over two extra months of waiting that we can take advantage of to lower back log and catch with more desire the new work of fatshark.