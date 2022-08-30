Games & Apps section on Xbox has a new look

The games & Apps section of the Xbox devices system received changes to its interface. Recently, a new version of the Elite controller for the console was revealed and now, the changes in the software used by the device show a reorganization in the platform, which counts some search tags in the available catalog.
They help you specify the types of games you want. With this, you can view the applications or games that you already have in your library or choose to see all titles without any type of filter. Likewise, there is a filter just to see the games available for free through Xbox Live Gold in the month.
Not to mention that there is a label that filters only streaming apps in case the user wants to watch a series on Netflix, Disney+ or listen to music on Spotify. In general, these measures could be a way for Microsoft to integrate game streaming services into its catalog as well, but that’s just speculative for now.
There are rumors that reinforce this idea because they say that the company would be negotiating a partnership with Ubisoft, something similar to what already exists between Xbox Game Pass and EA Play. That is, it may be possible to subscribe to the service in a model similar to what happens with Amazon Luna and Playstation Plus in the US.
While there is no official confirmation, we can only wait for news like this and the possibility of sharing the Game Pass family plan with friends, as indicated by some recent leaks about the Microsoft service.