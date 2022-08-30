Slow Wi-Fi? So you can clean the router to navigate faster

The router is a key electronic device in our home, and for this reason it is very important that we always keep it in the best possible condition. If it works slowly or as it shouldn’t, we can have connection problems on our computers, something that obviously none of us wants. Therefore, we bring you in this article some ing tips so you always keep your router as clean as possible.

These tips really They will be used to clean any other electronic device, but it is important to bring them together because a bad cleaning of our equipment could cause it to break or one of its components to stop working as it should.

Tips for your router to work well

Before moving on to how you should clean your router, it is important to rescue some essential tips that we must take into account so that our equipment always works in the best possible way. These tips will help you especially on these dates, where it is still very hot, and this does not sit well with electronic devices.

Follow these tips and you will ensure that your router does not suffer a "heat stroke":

It is very important that you do not have your router covered. You can hide it so that it is not visible, but always allowing the ventilation grills of the device to be clear enough so that it can cool properly. Ideally, the team should be in a high place and with no objects nearby that could obstruct these vents. Do not place too many electronic devices near the router, since these, by generating heat, will keep your router at a higher temperature than it would have if it were without these devices nearby.

. You can hide it so that it is not visible, but always allowing the ventilation grills of the device to be clear enough so that it can cool properly. Ideally, the team should be in a high place and with no objects nearby that could obstruct these vents.

and with no objects nearby that could obstruct these vents. Do not place too many electronic devices near the routersince these, by generating heat, will keep your router at a higher temperature than it would have if it were without these devices nearby.

How to clean the router correctly

As with any other electronic device, routers must always be very clean to work properly. It may seem unimportant, but a dirty router can cause your connection to work slower than expected or to do so with annoying cuts. For this reason, you should always keep it as clean as possible and for this it is important that you always do it by following some very specific steps to avoid possible damage to the device.

As we say, These are the steps you must follow to properly clean your router and avoid damaging it.:

The first thing you should do in all cases is unplug your device from power . This is common with all electronic devices, as it is a very common mistake to clean them while they are still connected. It is also important that we disconnect all the cables that we have connected to it at that moment, and that we wait a few seconds for the device to cool down.

To clean it you should not use any rag or dirty clothing that you have at home. The ideal will always be to use a microfiber cloth or other non-residue cloth, and always with this dry and clean. You can choose if you want to slightly moisten the cloth with some special liquid to clean electronic devices, although it is not a requirement that you must meet yes or yes.

Once you have prepared what is necessary to be able to clean your device, you can start removing all the dust that is on the surface of the device. We absolutely do not recommend that you open the router to clean it inside, since you can cause irreparable damage if you do not have the appropriate knowledge to do so. All the dust that we remove from the device will make it less likely that it will overheat, something that, as you surely know, is very harmful to electronic devices.

Just as dust accumulates on the surface of the device, it is also likely to get into the connectors of the router. Having dust on the connectors is not good for their operation either, but it is somewhat more complicated to access them to clean them. For it, Ideally, use a soft brush such as a toothbrush.

. Once your device is clean (and dry, if you used a damp cloth) It will be time to reconnect our device as it was and put it to work.