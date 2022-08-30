Smart home: deals on light bulbs, personal assistants and more [Semana 29/08/22]

- Advertisement -
Another week begins and, along with it, it’s time to check out the main offers related to items for smart homes, allowing you to plan the beginning of your connected home project or to give that that you already have.
As always, it is worth mentioning here that the values quoted consider the moment of publication of this compilation, there is no guarantee that they will be maintained over time, something that is up to the stores mentioned and will not necessarily be reflected here.
To make it easier, below you can see the links that take you straight to the selection in question, something that tends to speed up your navigation if you’re looking for a specific item.
- personal assistants
- kits
- Universal remote control
- lighting (Lamps and Ribbons)
- Safety
- Sockets and switches
- vacuum cleaners
personal assistants
kits
Universal remote control
Lighting (Lamps and Ribbons)
Lamps
LED strips
Safety
cameras
locks
smart doorbell
Sockets and switches
Internal Module
Light switch
Power plug
vacuum cleaners
- Advertisement -