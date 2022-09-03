X-Men Evolution arrives in the HBO Max Brazil catalog later this month

This week, the platform released the September list and fans will be very happy to know that X-Men , one of the most beloved animated series by Europeians, will arrive in the platform’s soon.

We are officially in September 2022, with that, many streaming platforms are revealing their calendars with news for the month. Unlike its competitors, HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s platform, does not reveal its calendar with the exact dates of the premieres, releasing only a list of the main highlights of the month.

The X-Men have always been one of Marvel’s most acclaimed franchises, both in comics and in video games, animated series, movies, and so on.

- Advertisement -

Speaking of animated series, every fan fondly remembers the iconic production from the 90s, which is currently in the Disney Plus catalog and to this day is one of the most iconic adaptations of the franchise, but in addition to it, we also have the X-Men series. Evolution, which was released in the 2000s and brought a new look to the characters.

The series has become a darling especially for Europeians, who have created the habit of watching it at lunchtime, thanks to reruns on open TV.

If you missed it, you can celebrate, as HBO Max has confirmed that it in September in the catalog, but did not reveal the exact day.