Galaxy M13 vs Galaxy A13: which basic phone brings more advantages? 🇧🇷 Comparative

Samsung has two options in the M13 and A13 that compete to see which is the best entry-level cell phone launched in 2022. They promise an experience with above-average advantages for the category. In this duel between the different Korean smartphone lines, which Galaxy has the best benefits in the entry-level segment? The TechSmart Comparative shows you the answer.

Design

Multimedia and resources

Performance

Drums

Camera

Price

Conclusion

design and connectivity

Samsung Galaxy M13

Starting with the design, we find an entire plastic construction on both handsets. The difference is due to differences in the appearance of the rear. The M13 has a matte finish with textured lines to avoid fingerprints, plus a popped camera block. The A13, on the other hand, bets on a smooth cover, with the sensors distributed individually, as well as the more expensive models. On both sides, Samsung decided to place the fingerprint reader integrated into the power button. But don’t expect any water and dust resistance certification from them.

Samsung Galaxy A13

At the front, the Korean did not adopt the hole layout in these basics and preferred to keep the drop-shaped notch. In terms of dimensions, the M line model is the thinnest and lightest of the pair, while the Galaxy A is the smallest in height and width. Even so, there are small differences in all measures. Both contain a triple drawer that allows for storage expansion via microSD card. In addition, there is also fifth-generation Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, but no NFC support in them. We have practically the same characteristics. But the more modern look of the A13 ties the tie and gives it the point.

best construction None more modern look Galaxy A13 Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? Both Best notch solution None Best biometrics solution None Best endurance certification? None Which is more compact and lightweight? None Does it have NFC? None

Multimedia and resources

Screen





The manufacturer has placed a 6.6-inch LCD screen in these devices. Due to the material, do not expect an adequate level of brightness for good visibility, although this duo is still above average for the category. At least, their resolution is Full HD+, so as not to disappoint in the sharpness of the images. Samsung has also maintained a refresh rate of 60 Hz in its basics, which makes the fluidity of animations more limited. For now, we have a draw. However, the A13 offers a few more benefits here. We are talking about the greater frontal use, thanks to the smaller edges, and the presence of Gorilla Glass 5, to guarantee protection against scratches and impacts. That is, it is one more point for line A.

best screen technology None Best screen brightness None more accurate colors None Best screen resolution None bigger screen None Better screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A13 High Hz screen? None Gorilla Glass protection? Galaxy A13 Overall screen quality None

Sound





Samsung did not invest in the audio part of these entry models and ended up leaving only a mono speaker in them. This ends up leaving user immersion more limited to movies or music. The sound quality of the two is also not pleasing, since both do not provide a good balance between bass, mids and highs. What the Galaxy A13 excels at is sound power, which is more decent than the M13’s subpar performance. At least, the company didn’t leave out the physical headphone jack, even if the accessory doesn’t come in the box. Because it has a wider maximum volume, we repoint the A line.

Sound is stereo? None Does it have P2 input? Both Greater frequency balance None sound power Galaxy A13 Do headphones come in the box? None

System





Both the M13 and the A13 come out of the box equipped with pre-installed Android 12, under the One UI Core 4.1 interface. The leaner version of the Korean software already indicates that you will not have the same amount of updates present in more expensive models and with the standard edition. Other cuts take place in resources. The famous shortcuts on Tela Edge, for example, are not here. The customization tools won’t be a problem to make Android your own. It is important to emphasize that the lack of a panel with a high rate limits the feeling of fluidity in these devices, which ends up not helping to minimize the existing chokes in the practical experience. To top it off, they don’t support 5G for fast mobile network. Without major differences from one to the other, we have a tie in this regard.

Well-updated system? None Will the system be updated in the future? None Which system or customization has more and better features? None Is there a 5G mobile network? None More fluid software None

Performance

These devices come equipped with the same Exynos 850 mobile platform, from Samsung itself. But that doesn’t mean they are equal in performance. The A13 proved to be more efficient in multitasking during our tests and was 35 seconds faster than its “brother”. This distance is not captured in the benchmarks, since we have practically the same results in AnTuTu and Geekbench. Games even run here, but you’ll have to sacrifice display quality to run at a more satisfying performance. For being the fastest, the Galaxy A takes the point.

Who does better on the opening test? Galaxy A13 Who wins in the most demanding games? None Who has the best benchmark numbers? None What is the most up to date processor? None Which has better RAM/CPU balance? Galaxy A13 Which has more storage? None

Drums

Cell phones do not run away from what has become a kind of market standard. They deliver a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh. With it, our standardized tests indicated a similar autonomy, which exceeds 28 hours in duration. When recharging, Samsung sends a 15 W adapter in the package. The A13 seems to make better use of it and takes about 20 minutes less than its “brother” to complete the process, although it still takes more than two hours. Faster charging gives the Galaxy A the point.

Which has more battery? None Which recharges faster? Galaxy A13 Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? None Does it have wireless charging? None

Camera

We have a triple set on the M13, versus four rear cameras on the A13. Both are led by a 50 MP main. They take good pictures to post on social networks, but don’t expect them to be able to exploit the sensor’s full capacity in terms of sharpness and colors. At night, the results are not disappointing, only they could be better if there was a night mode. Their blur lens does a good job in portrait mode, with very few errors. The ultrawide doesn’t keep up with the quality of the main one in terms of detail, even if it still doesn’t do badly in general. The Galaxy A’s differential is the presence of a macro camera, which may suffer from low resolution and lack of autofocus, but still obtains better records than those improvised by the main camera in the M line model. The most versatile set gives the point to the A13.

Best rear camera set None best night photos None most versatile set Galaxy A13 best ultrawide Both best telephoto lens None best macro Galaxy A13 best depth Both

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy M13

Their camcorder records only in Full HD at 30 fps. Quality is satisfactory with the main camera, as is the stereo audio capture. The focus was also above average on agility. The pair lacked a stabilization system to deal with the shakes. No difference in results, we have one point for each.

Does it have optical stabilization? None Does it have electronic stabilization? None more agile focus Both Does it record in 4K at 30 fps? None Best audio capture Both best video quality Both

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A13

The 8 MP front camera on both works well during the day, but suffers for nighttime selfies. At least, portrait mode proved to be efficient in both, having more hits than misses. From the front videos, these cell phones are also limited to Full HD resolution. Let’s draw again.

Best front camera set None Front camera records in 4K? None best selfie None

Price

Both the Galaxy M13 and the A13 were officially launched in Europe, for the same suggested price of R$ 1,800. In the current market scenario, the M line has been found at lower retail costs, with prices lower than R$ 1,000. As any economy makes a difference in the consumer’s pocket, even more so in this segment, the last point goes to the M13.

Which had the best launch price? None Which is currently the best value for money? Galaxy M13

Conclusion

Despite the large score in favor of the A13, the difference in many respects for the M13 was in the details. This is the case with the set of cameras, which have almost the same performance in both, but the presence of the macro sensor overall ties the winner of the duel. Another situation is the battery, due to the same autonomy seen in both, with a shorter charging delay for the Galaxy A. The winning side also has a more modern design, a screen with fewer edges and glass protection and a more powerful sound, in addition to faster performance, despite the similar platform. The advantage of the Galaxy M is the cost-effectiveness, since it appears cheaper in the Europeian market.

RESULT Samsung Galaxy M13: 4 SPOTS Lean system with the same longevity

Full HD videos with stereo audio and snappy focus

Efficient portrait mode selfies

Lowest price in the current Europeian market Samsung Galaxy A13: 9 POINTS more modern design

Screen with fewer bezels and scratch protection

Mono sound with good power

Lean system with the same longevity

Faster performance

Faster recharge battery

Rear cameras with macro sensor

Full HD videos with stereo audio and snappy focus

Efficient portrait mode selfies

Between the M13 and the A13, which Galaxy do you prefer? Do you think it’s better to pay less for one, or more for the small benefits of the other? Comment in the space below!