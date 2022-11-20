Galaxy M13 vs Galaxy A13: which basic phone brings more advantages? 🇧🇷 Comparative

Samsung has two options in the M13 and A13 that compete to see which is the best entry-level cell phone launched in 2022. They promise an experience with above-average advantages for the category.
In this duel between the different Korean smartphone lines, which Galaxy has the best benefits in the entry-level segment? The TechSmart Comparative shows you the answer.
- Design
- Multimedia and resources
- Performance
- Drums
- Camera
- Price
- Conclusion
Samsung Galaxy M13
Starting with the design, we find an entire plastic construction on both handsets. The difference is due to differences in the appearance of the rear. The M13 has a matte finish with textured lines to avoid fingerprints, plus a popped camera block. The A13, on the other hand, bets on a smooth cover, with the sensors distributed individually, as well as the more expensive models.
On both sides, Samsung decided to place the fingerprint reader integrated into the power button. But don’t expect any water and dust resistance certification from them.
Samsung Galaxy A13
At the front, the Korean did not adopt the hole layout in these basics and preferred to keep the drop-shaped notch. In terms of dimensions, the M line model is the thinnest and lightest of the pair, while the Galaxy A is the smallest in height and width. Even so, there are small differences in all measures.
Both contain a triple drawer that allows for storage expansion via microSD card. In addition, there is also fifth-generation Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, but no NFC support in them.
We have practically the same characteristics. But the more modern look of the A13 ties the tie and gives it the point.
|
best construction
|
None
|
more modern look
|
Galaxy A13
|
Is the slot hybrid or dedicated?
|
Both
|
Best notch solution
|
None
|
Best biometrics solution
|
None
|
Best endurance certification?
|
None
|
Which is more compact and lightweight?
|
None
|
Does it have NFC?
|
None
Screen
The manufacturer has placed a 6.6-inch LCD screen in these devices. Due to the material, do not expect an adequate level of brightness for good visibility, although this duo is still above average for the category.
At least, their resolution is Full HD+, so as not to disappoint in the sharpness of the images. Samsung has also maintained a refresh rate of 60 Hz in its basics, which makes the fluidity of animations more limited.
For now, we have a draw. However, the A13 offers a few more benefits here. We are talking about the greater frontal use, thanks to the smaller edges, and the presence of Gorilla Glass 5, to guarantee protection against scratches and impacts.
That is, it is one more point for line A.
|
best screen technology
|
None
|
Best screen brightness
|
None
|
more accurate colors
|
None
|
Best screen resolution
|
None
|
bigger screen
|
None
|
Better screen-to-body ratio
|
Galaxy A13
|
High Hz screen?
|
None
|
Gorilla Glass protection?
|
Galaxy A13
|
Overall screen quality
|
None
Sound
Samsung did not invest in the audio part of these entry models and ended up leaving only a mono speaker in them. This ends up leaving user immersion more limited to movies or music.
The sound quality of the two is also not pleasing, since both do not provide a good balance between bass, mids and highs. What the Galaxy A13 excels at is sound power, which is more decent than the M13’s subpar performance.
At least, the company didn’t leave out the physical headphone jack, even if the accessory doesn’t come in the box.
Because it has a wider maximum volume, we repoint the A line.
|
Sound is stereo?
|
None
|
Does it have P2 input?
|
Both
|
Greater frequency balance
|
None
|
sound power
|
Galaxy A13
|
Do headphones come in the box?
|
None
System
Both the M13 and the A13 come out of the box equipped with pre-installed Android 12, under the One UI Core 4.1 interface. The leaner version of the Korean software already indicates that you will not have the same amount of updates present in more expensive models and with the standard edition.
Other cuts take place in resources. The famous shortcuts on Tela Edge, for example, are not here. The customization tools won’t be a problem to make Android your own.
It is important to emphasize that the lack of a panel with a high rate limits the feeling of fluidity in these devices, which ends up not helping to minimize the existing chokes in the practical experience. To top it off, they don’t support 5G for fast mobile network.
Without major differences from one to the other, we have a tie in this regard.
|
Well-updated system?
|
None
|
Will the system be updated in the future?
|
None
|
Which system or customization has more and better features?
|
None
|
Is there a 5G mobile network?
|
None
|
More fluid software
|
None
These devices come equipped with the same Exynos 850 mobile platform, from Samsung itself. But that doesn’t mean they are equal in performance. The A13 proved to be more efficient in multitasking during our tests and was 35 seconds faster than its “brother”.
This distance is not captured in the benchmarks, since we have practically the same results in AnTuTu and Geekbench. Games even run here, but you’ll have to sacrifice display quality to run at a more satisfying performance.
For being the fastest, the Galaxy A takes the point.
|
Who does better on the opening test?
|
Galaxy A13
|
Who wins in the most demanding games?
|
None
|
Who has the best benchmark numbers?
|
None
|
What is the most up to date processor?
|
None
|
Which has better RAM/CPU balance?
|
Galaxy A13
|
Which has more storage?
|
None
Cell phones do not run away from what has become a kind of market standard. They deliver a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh. With it, our standardized tests indicated a similar autonomy, which exceeds 28 hours in duration.
When recharging, Samsung sends a 15 W adapter in the package. The A13 seems to make better use of it and takes about 20 minutes less than its “brother” to complete the process, although it still takes more than two hours.
Faster charging gives the Galaxy A the point.
|
Which has more battery?
|
None
|
Which recharges faster?
|
Galaxy A13
|
Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test?
|
None
|
Does it have wireless charging?
|
None
We have a triple set on the M13, versus four rear cameras on the A13. Both are led by a 50 MP main. They take good pictures to post on social networks, but don’t expect them to be able to exploit the sensor’s full capacity in terms of sharpness and colors. At night, the results are not disappointing, only they could be better if there was a night mode.
Their blur lens does a good job in portrait mode, with very few errors. The ultrawide doesn’t keep up with the quality of the main one in terms of detail, even if it still doesn’t do badly in general.
The Galaxy A’s differential is the presence of a macro camera, which may suffer from low resolution and lack of autofocus, but still obtains better records than those improvised by the main camera in the M line model.
The most versatile set gives the point to the A13.
|
Best rear camera set
|
None
|
best night photos
|
None
|
most versatile set
|
Galaxy A13
|
best ultrawide
|
Both
|
best telephoto lens
|
None
|
best macro
|
Galaxy A13
|
best depth
|
Both
Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy M13
Their camcorder records only in Full HD at 30 fps. Quality is satisfactory with the main camera, as is the stereo audio capture. The focus was also above average on agility. The pair lacked a stabilization system to deal with the shakes.
No difference in results, we have one point for each.
|
Does it have optical stabilization?
|
None
|
Does it have electronic stabilization?
|
None
|
more agile focus
|
Both
|
Does it record in 4K at 30 fps?
|
None
|
Best audio capture
|
Both
|
best video quality
|
Both
Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A13
The 8 MP front camera on both works well during the day, but suffers for nighttime selfies. At least, portrait mode proved to be efficient in both, having more hits than misses. From the front videos, these cell phones are also limited to Full HD resolution.
Let’s draw again.
|
Best front camera set
|
None
|
Front camera records in 4K?
|
None
|
best selfie
|
None
Both the Galaxy M13 and the A13 were officially launched in Europe, for the same suggested price of R$ 1,800. In the current market scenario, the M line has been found at lower retail costs, with prices lower than R$ 1,000.
As any economy makes a difference in the consumer’s pocket, even more so in this segment, the last point goes to the M13.
|
Which had the best launch price?
|
None
|
Which is currently the best value for money?
|
Galaxy M13
Despite the large score in favor of the A13, the difference in many respects for the M13 was in the details. This is the case with the set of cameras, which have almost the same performance in both, but the presence of the macro sensor overall ties the winner of the duel. Another situation is the battery, due to the same autonomy seen in both, with a shorter charging delay for the Galaxy A.
The winning side also has a more modern design, a screen with fewer edges and glass protection and a more powerful sound, in addition to faster performance, despite the similar platform. The advantage of the Galaxy M is the cost-effectiveness, since it appears cheaper in the Europeian market.
RESULT
Samsung Galaxy M13: 4 SPOTS
- Lean system with the same longevity
- Full HD videos with stereo audio and snappy focus
- Efficient portrait mode selfies
- Lowest price in the current Europeian market
Samsung Galaxy A13: 9 POINTS
- more modern design
- Screen with fewer bezels and scratch protection
- Mono sound with good power
- Lean system with the same longevity
- Faster performance
- Faster recharge battery
- Rear cameras with macro sensor
- Full HD videos with stereo audio and snappy focus
- Efficient portrait mode selfies
Between the M13 and the A13, which Galaxy do you prefer? Do you think it’s better to pay less for one, or more for the small benefits of the other? Comment in the space below!
- The Samsung Galaxy M13 is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 990🇧🇷 The cost-benefit is incredible and this is the best model in this price range.
- The Samsung Galaxy A13 is available at Extra for BRL 1,079🇧🇷 The cost-benefit is incredible and this is one of the best models in this price range.