Galaxy A52 5G, One UI 5.1 in rollout: Samsung updates the midrange

After the tour of the top of the range of each generation still supported, Samsung resumes distribution of the latest version of its user interface brought to the debut by the Galaxy S23 passing to the mid-range of the Galaxy A series. As far as we know, Galaxy A52 5G (here our review) is among the very first to have it.

Colleagues of sammobile.com in fact they signal the start of the rollout through the build A526BXXU2EWB1 That weighs just over a gigabyte and takes the patches Android Security’s February 2023. Curious that Samsung didn’t start from the most recent s, but we can’t rule out that the update is coming to all Galaxy A52s, including the 4G variant, and the various builds “different” only a few hours.

The Galaxy A52 range is supported for three generations of Android, and that means that the One UI 5.1 with Android 13 is not the last one they will receive. It will rather be Android 14 with the One UI presumably in version 6, which however are still several months away as the next version of the green robot is only in beta. From what is learned One UI 5.1 for Galaxy A52 5G is rolling out in Asia, in the Singapore area. It is possible that a few more days will pass from here to the European rollout.

