Google Chrome will make it easier to get rid of old autocomplete data

If you use the autocomplete function of Chrome, you will be interested to know the new function that the Google team is preparing.

An option that will save you a few steps when you want to remove information that has become obsolete in the autocomplete. We tell you what it is about.

New Chrome feature that improves the AutoFill option

- Advertisement -

Many users use Chrome’s autofill feature as it saves them from having to remember passwords, payment methods, form data, etc. However, the data that we usually put in the forms often changes and becomes obsolete. And the same applies to passwords, or if we have saved different data for the same login.

While we have options to update this information or permanently remove it, the Google team wants to make this dynamic much simpler. As mentioned in 9to5Google, Chrome is testing a new option in each autocomplete entry to delete the data.

That is, when we are in a login or form, and the autocomplete data appears, we will see an option in each entry that allows us to delete them, without having to go to the Google Chrome settings. So far, to delete any data that we save in the autofill function we have to go to Settings >> Autofill >> choose “Password manager”, “Payment methods” or “Addresses and more”, and delete manually one by one that information.

Or if you just want to remove, for example, a password, you can do it from the key icon that you will find in the Chrome navigation bar. It is true that it is not complicated at all, but with the new dynamics that Google is preparing it will be even easier.

- Advertisement -

At the moment, this is just a feature that the Google team is testing in the Canary version of Chrome. So we will have to wait a few weeks to see if Google brings it to the stable version of the web browser.