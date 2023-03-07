5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsGoogle Chrome will make it easier to get rid of old autocomplete...

Google Chrome will make it easier to get rid of old autocomplete data

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
google chrome.jpg
google chrome.jpg
- Advertisement -

If you use the autocomplete function of Chrome, you will be interested to know the new function that the Google team is preparing.

An option that will save you a few steps when you want to remove information that has become obsolete in the autocomplete. We tell you what it is about.

New Chrome feature that improves the AutoFill option

- Advertisement -

Many users use Chrome’s autofill feature as it saves them from having to remember passwords, payment methods, form data, etc. However, the data that we usually put in the forms often changes and becomes obsolete. And the same applies to passwords, or if we have saved different data for the same login.

While we have options to update this information or permanently remove it, the Google team wants to make this dynamic much simpler. As mentioned in 9to5Google, Chrome is testing a new option in each autocomplete entry to delete the data.

4 smartphone applications that maybe you still don’t know and don’t …
  • TAGS

That is, when we are in a login or form, and the autocomplete data appears, we will see an option in each entry that allows us to delete them, without having to go to the Google Chrome settings. So far, to delete any data that we save in the autofill function we have to go to Settings >> Autofill >> choose “Password manager”, “Payment methods” or “Addresses and more”, and delete manually one by one that information.

Or if you just want to remove, for example, a password, you can do it from the key icon that you will find in the Chrome navigation bar. It is true that it is not complicated at all, but with the new dynamics that Google is preparing it will be even easier.

- Advertisement -

At the moment, this is just a feature that the Google team is testing in the Canary version of Chrome. So we will have to wait a few weeks to see if Google brings it to the stable version of the web browser.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Vivo S16, Pro and official S16e with three different processors | Prices China

Vivo S16, S16 Pro and S16e are official, as expected, the Chinese brand has...
Android

Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 are starting to receive Google Maps

The october sighting didn't lie and over the last few hours the application of...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.