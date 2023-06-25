Galaxy A34 vs Redmi Note 12 Pro: affordable 5G intermediary, Samsung or Xiaomi? | Comparative

- Advertisement -

The Galaxy A34 and the Redmi Note 12 Pro have a similar proposal, prioritizing the consumer who wants an intermediate cell phone with a good cost-benefit ratio. That is, with a satisfactory set, but without charging so much. In this dispute between Samsung and Xiaomi, which manufacturer has the best smartphone in the category? You can check the answer in detail now, here in Comparativo at TechSmart.

Comparative Index

design

Multimedia and resources

Performance

Battery

Camera

Price

Conclusion

design and connectivity

Samsung Galaxy A34

Starting with the design, we see two models with very different looks. The Galaxy comes with the rear cameras individually distributed on the back, in addition to the drop-shaped notch. The Redmi, on the other hand, has the lenses in a rectangular jump block and already has a notch in the center of the display. Both have a plastic body, but the Note 12 Pro has a glass back, which makes the construction more premium than the rival. The A34 responds with an IP67 certification, to guarantee greater protection against dust and water than the IP53 present in its competitor.

Redmi Note 12 Pro

The Korean still contains a fingerprint reader under the screen, against a biometric sensor integrated into the power button in the Chinese, which provides a thinner and lighter body than the opponent. The AZ Inno Madness bracket contest is back: Vote to pick who will advance in the first round Only Samsung offers a microSD slot in its hybrid drawer for storage expansion. It also supports Bluetooth 5.3, which is more advanced than the rival's 5.2 version. Xiaomi is the only one of the duo with sixth generation Wi-Fi. At least, the NFC appears in the pair, for approximation payments. With a balance of benefits, we start with one point for each.

best construction Redmi Note 12 Pro Better protection against scratches None more modern look Redmi Note 12 Pro Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? Galaxy A34 Google TV is now much better: it takes up less space and is also faster Best notch solution Redmi Note 12 Pro Best biometrics solution Galaxy A34 Best endurance certification Galaxy A34 Which is thinner and lighter? Redmi Note 12 Pro Does it have NFC? Both Do you have WiFi 6? Redmi Note 12 Pro The best gardening games for mobile more advanced bluetooth Galaxy A34

Multimedia and resources

Screen





On both sides, we have an AMOLED panel with a size in the range of 6.6 inches. Both one and the other deliver a Full HD + resolution, in addition to a correct contrast, a wide viewing angle and a great level of brightness, which guarantees good visibility on sunny days. The duo supports HDR10+ technology, but only Redmi is compatible with Dolby Vision, which further improves playback in streaming, not to mention the reproduction of more colors. They also feature Gorilla Glass 5 for added scratch protection. These panels provide a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which allows for high fluidity in animations and games. Only the Chinese model contains a touch sensor that responds to 240 Hz, for lower latency in games. With more differentials, Xiaomi notes the point in this regard.

best screen technology Both Best screen brightness Both more colors Redmi Note 12 Pro Best screen resolution None bigger screen Redmi Note 12 Pro Better screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 Pro HDR10+ support Both Dolby Vision support Redmi Note 12 Pro High Hz screen? Both Fastest touch sensor Redmi Note 12 Pro Better protection against scratches Both Overall screen quality Redmi Note 12 Pro

Sound





These devices do not disappoint in terms of audio and offer a stereo system, with the call speaker as a secondary channel. But the Note 12 Pro has a third sound output at the top for a superior three-dimensional user experience. The sound power pleases both, although it is still far from perfect. Cell phones have a good balance between bass, mids and highs, with a slight advantage in quality for Redmi. Only the Chinese company kept the standard headphone jack, but none of the manufacturers sends an accessory in its box. With higher quality and more immersion, Redmi stays with the point.

Sound is stereo? Both three speakers Redmi Note 12 Pro Does it have P2 input? Redmi Note 12 Pro Greater frequency balance Redmi Note 12 Pro sound power Both Do headphones come in the box? None

System





The Note 12 Pro still comes with Android 12 natively, while the A34 already has version 13 of the “little robot” from the factory. Samsung’s biggest update policy with years more than the competitor also allows for greater longevity than Xiaomi delivers. The fluidity of the system will not be a problem in these devices, due to the presence of a high rate of their panel. The internet is another positive point here, due to the duo’s support for 5G technology, for an always fast mobile network. The two interfaces here have a number of customization options and features. The highlights are the Always-on Display and the shortcuts on the side, either called Edge Screen in One UI, or called Sidebar in MIUI. With good functionality and smoothness on both sides, the Korean’s longer lifespan gives it the point.

Well-updated system? Galaxy A34 Will the system be updated in the future? Galaxy A34 Which system or customization has more and better features? Both Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software Both

Performance

These are two smartphones equipped with the same Dimensity 1080 mobile platform, from MediaTek, in addition to the presence of 6 GB of RAM in these variants that we tested. Does this mean having the same performance? It’s not like that. Samsung’s software handles background apps better, which allows it to hold longer than Xiaomi’s phone. Therefore, the Galaxy was almost 20 seconds faster. Even in the benchmarks, Korean scores slightly higher than Chinese in both Geekbench and AnTuTu. In games, both achieve good performance and run even the heaviest titles in high graphic quality. For the most optimized multitasking, the A34 scores the point.

Who does better on the opening test? Galaxy A34 Who wins in the most demanding games? None Who has the best benchmark numbers? Galaxy A34 What is the most up to date processor? None Which has better RAM/CPU balance? Galaxy A34 Which has more storage? None

Battery

Moving on to the battery, these devices are powered by one with the same capacity of 5,000 mAh. Here the Redmi software was the most optimized, as our standardized tests indicate. It recorded more than 31 hours of autonomy, with about four and a half hours above the Galaxy. When we go to recharge, the situation is not reversed. The 67W adapter sent by Xiaomi takes less than an hour to complete the process. Half the time of the almost two hours that the Samsung model takes, with its 15 W power accessory. This is an easy point for the Note 12 Pro.

Which has more battery? None Which recharges faster? Redmi Note 12 Pro Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Redmi Note 12 Pro Does it have wireless charging? None

Camera

The duo offers a triple set of rear cameras. The Galaxy’s main 48 MP and Redmi’s 50 MP take good pictures during the day, with satisfactory levels of sharpness and colors. However, the Korean hits HDR better, without leaving the background blown in some scenarios, in addition to having a more efficient night mode than the Chinese one. Their ultrawide has a resolution well below the main one, but at least it records images with good colors. At night, the noises become more apparent. Finally, the macro lens completes the trio in them. The A34 has a better definition, which ensures higher quality images. Too bad they both lack autofocus. Samsung provides a higher quality than Xiaomi overall. Therefore, she takes the point.

Best rear camera set Galaxy A34 Best photos of the day Galaxy A34 best night photos Galaxy A34 most versatile set None best ultrawide Both best telephoto lens None best macro Galaxy A34 best depth None

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A34

Their camcorder supports videos in 4K resolution at 30 fps. The quality of both pleases, both in images and in sound capture, but Galaxy still has an advantage over Redmi. At least there’s snappy focus on them, plus optical image stabilization to better handle blur. In details, Samsung scores once again.

Does it have optical stabilization? Both Does it have electronic stabilization? Both agile focus Both Does it record in 8K at 30 fps? None Does it record in 4K at 30 fps? Both Best audio capture None best video quality Galaxy A34

Photos taken with the Redmi Note 12 Pro

The front camera of the two takes selfies with correct skin tone and a good contrast, but the A34 registers a higher level of sharpness, both during the day and at night. Their portrait mode does a good job of cropping, without making the background blow out. For head-on shooting, only Korean supports 4K recording at 30 fps. With the highest quality in the records, it is another point for Samsung.

Best front camera set Galaxy A34 Front camera records in 4K? Galaxy A34 Best selfie of the day Galaxy A34 best night selfie Galaxy A34

Price

The two smartphones officially arrived in Europe. The Galaxy A34 was available for a suggested price of BRL 2,600, well below the BRL 3,400 charged at the launch of the Redmi Note 12 Pro. In current retail, the difference is smaller between them, but the Korean can still be found cheaper, around R$ 1,300, while the Chinese has not dropped from R$ 1,600 so far. Therefore, Samsung closes the Comparison with the last point.

Which had the best launch price in Europe? Galaxy A34 Which has the lowest current cost? Galaxy A34

Conclusion

In this duel between the Korean and the Chinese, Samsung won against Xiaomi in a comfortable score. The Galaxy A34 proved to be more complete, with a tougher design, greater system longevity and the fastest multitasking performance. It still has the highest quality set of cameras overall, not to mention its availability at a lower price in Europe. The Redmi Note 12 Pro ends up being the option that focuses more on multimedia and battery. That’s because it offers the highest quality screen, the most immersive sound, the best autonomy and the shortest recharge time. Not to mention its more modern design. However, it does not reach the same amount of benefits as its competitor.

RESULT Samsung Galaxy A34: 7 POINTS sturdier design

bigger screen

Longer lasting system

Better multitasking performance

Rear cameras with higher quality in HDR and macros

higher quality videos

Front camera with sharper selfies and filming in 4K

Lowest price in the current Europeian market Redmi Note 12 Pro: 4 POINTS More modern design and premium construction

Bigger screen with more colors and Dolby Vision support

More balanced and immersive sound

Longer battery life and shorter charging time

Which device is the best in the aspect that you prioritize the most? Between Galaxy and Redmi, which one would you choose when buying? Comment everything in the space below.