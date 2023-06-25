HomeTech NewsThe Nothing Phone 2 Teases a Launch Date

The Nothing Phone 2 Teases a Launch Date

Tech News
nothing phone 1 cnet review.jpg
nothing phone 1 cnet review.jpg
- Advertisement -

The Nothing Phone 2, the next version of UK brand Nothing’s Android phone, will launch July 11, the company said in a teaser posted Tuesday on Twitter. The teaser encourages people to “come to the bright side” and points to Nothing’s website.

The Nothing Phone 2 is expected to be a more high-end phone than the first version. Nothing has already confirmed it’ll include Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The phone brand, which was launched by OnePlus founder Carl Pei in 2020, is relatively new to the market but has already gained attention for its affordable price and design. Pei tweeted Tuesday that the next operating system, Nothing OS 2.0, will also be launching to Nothing Phone 1 users by the end of August.

- Advertisement -

CNET’s Andrew Lanxon admired the Nothing Phone 1, a 5G device, for its “unique, flashy design” and “solid processor and camera performance.”

Google releases stable version of Chrome 108 with new features and performance improvements

  • TAGS

On the Nothing 1’s £399 price tag, Lanxon said, “It’s a low price, but what you get is a phone that feels like a premium product.”

1t4a4973-edit

Watch this: Nothing Phone 1 Is a Superb, Affordable Phone

Will the Nothing Phone 2 be available in the US?

Unlike its predecessor, the Phone 2 will launch in the US alongside its release in the UK and Europe. There’s no word yet on what price point it will be offered at, or whether you’ll be able to get the phone through a carrier.

- Advertisement -

While the Nothing 1 did not launch in the US, you can get your hands on a beta of the company’s first phone for $299. However, CNET’s Mike Sorrentino said that just because you can, doesn’t mean you should. The phone mainly supports 4G, limiting carrier compatibility, and some apps may not function properly with the beta.

If you’re looking for a new phone, here are CNET’s lists on the best phones you should buy right now and the best Android phones of 2023.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

The Morning After: Zuckerberg v. Musk, the cage fight?

Would you watch two billionaires tussle in a cage match? What if it was...
Tech News

Galaxy A34 vs Redmi Note 12 Pro: affordable 5G intermediary, Samsung or Xiaomi? | Comparative

The Galaxy A34 and the Redmi Note 12 Pro have a similar proposal, prioritizing...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.

X