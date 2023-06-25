HomeTech NewsApple Arcade: Every New Game Arriving in June

Apple Arcade: Every New Game Arriving in June

After Apple Arcade, a CNET Editors’ Choice award pick, added 20 new games at the beginning of May, the service is returning to releasing new games on a weekly basis in June.

Apple Arcade offers hundreds of games you can play for just $5 (£5, AU$8) a month. The service offers familiar and classic games, as well as exclusive titles. You can find many of these games in the regular App Store, but there they have paywalls and ads that might hinder your gaming experience. With an Apple Arcade subscription, you can play each game without paywalls or ads at no extra charge.

Here are the games coming to Apple Arcade in June.

Millionaire Trivia: TV Game Plus

Release date: June 30
Developer: Uken Games

Millionaire Trivia: TV Game title card showing two chairs with monitors in front of them

Apple

Test your trivia knowledge in this game based on the popular game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? If you get stuck on a question you can use lifelines to give you a boost. This game also features leaderboards and daily challenges.  

Games already released in June

Which games are being updated in June? 

