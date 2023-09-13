Galaxy A05s arriving: images and features of the next entry level

Samsung is preparing to bring two new smartphones belonging to the Galaxy A range to the market: specifically the Galaxy A05 and Galaxy A05s , the first was discussed at the end of August during the Bluetooth and Anatel certifications, the second has not yet been announced he knew a lot. Thanks to OnLeaks and mysmartprice.com we are finally able to observe the smartphone in the first renderings and learn about its main technical characteristics .
Galaxy A05s is equipped with a 6.6-inch display interrupted by a teardrop notch to house the front camera, on the back – knurled like that of the Galaxy A05 – there are three cameras (two on the A05, as are two on the Galaxy A04 and three on A04s ) flanked by the LED flash. The power button should integrate the fingerprint sensor – at least that’s what it seems like looking at the renderings.
Below are the alleged technical specifications of Galaxy A05s:
- display: 6.6″ Infinity-U
- audio: 3.5mm jack
- cameras:
- front: integrated into the notch
- rear: three cameras + LED flash
- battery: 4,000mAh, charging 25W
- dimensions: 167.9×77.7×8.8mm
Galaxy A05s will be the successor to Galaxy A04s, a smartphone that made its market debut in August 2022 . Below is a summary of its main features:
- display: 6.5″ LCD HD+, 90Hz
- processor: octa-core 2GHz
- memory: 3/32GB
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack, GPS
- cameras:
- front: 5MP, f/2.2
- rear:
- 50MP main. f/1.8
- 2MP, f/2.4
- 2MP, f/2.4
- battery: 5,000mAh
- fingerprint sensor: side
- dimensions and weight: 164.7×76.7×9.1mm for 195g