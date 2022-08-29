G-nusmas: Samsung’s alien mascot is officially revealed

In early August, evidence had already suggested that the previously anonymous blue featured in some Samsung advertisements and events had been given a name — G- . This was confirmed this Monday (29) by the South Korean brand, which baptized and gave the first details of its virtual in a text and a short animated video that serves as an introduction to the action. In case you haven’t already noticed, this apparently unpronounceable name is just the manufacturer’s name in reverse and, according to the description, it would have come from the planet Nowus-129, which is also nothing more than the reverse version of Sowun 129, the address from the company’s headquarters in South Korea.

The choice for an alien, says the company, is based on a slogan that so innovative, their products seem made by extraterrestrials —although a complementary slogan reminds us that the devices are designed for humans. - Advertisement - This is also a bet for the company to connect with millennials and Generation Z, which also joins the advertising efforts with celebrities of the moment. Anyway, G-nusmas is another marketing piece of the company, which wants to have an increasingly recognizable style for users.