iOS 16 and watchOS 9 will bring new health and fitness features

Apple has announced that with the arrival of iOS 16 and watchOS 9, the new Apple Watch and iPhone devices will have a number of new and . Functionalities will be developed in 17 areas, thinking about cardiac monitoring, women’s health and mobility, for example. Consumers in more than 200 countries will also be able to store more than 150 types of health data on the company’s devices. In addition, it will be possible to share this information with other users, according to the customer’s intention.

bring-new-health-and.jpeg" width="660" height="330">



According to the company, application programming interfaces (APIs) will allow third-party developers to create new solutions that enable more innovation in health and generate healthy lifestyles, in addition to bringing doctors and patients closer together, streamlining care and offering a variety of data. - Advertisement - According to a report released by the company, health organizations and insurance companies around the world collaborated with the creation of Apple Watch wellness programs. Based on the evaluation of users and those who allow the company to have access to their information, the company’s health information bank is further expanded.