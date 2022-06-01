Funtech Rocket, a new way to teach children to code

For many years, projects have been coming out with the aim of teaching children the basics of programming, something that brings many benefits in many ways, even if they later decide not to dedicate themselves professionally to the subject.

Learning the basics of programming means learning the basics of logic, causes and effects, and that is something we need every day in any activity.

Now they present us with a new initiative in this sense. This is Funtech Rocket, a platform that makes learning code accessible to children, both at school and at home, and that only requires 15 minutes of daily dedication.

It is focused on boys and girls from 3rd to 6th grade of Primary Education, and during this month of June they are giving, free of charge, Initiation to Programming workshops in Educational Centers in Madrid and Valencia. The call is open to all Educational Centers that wish to do so and fill out an application form.

The project offers 4 learning phases:

1. Simple blocks: Visual language, based on blocks that are put together like a puzzle.

2. Pseudocode: They use natural language instead of programming language so that you easily understand how the program works.

3. Blocks with code: In this phase you will begin to learn the structure of real programming.

4. Real code: Once this last phase is reached, the child will already be able to understand code and learn to program in real life.

All this is taught in the form of games, with theoretical explanations that are applied as you progress, with gradual learning adapted to the rhythm of each one.

As you complete the games successfully, you earn RocketCoins (your virtual currency), which you can spend in the FunTech Store to purchase clothing or accessories to customize your avatar or items to customize the interior of your ship. There is also a Trivia, where they can answer 5 general knowledge questions a day and earn extra RocketCoins.

You can see some videos of the project on their Instagram account @funtech.rocket.