Philips Momentum expands its range of gaming monitors with two new models

Expanding its line of monitors, the Philips Momentum range continues its expansion into the gaming market with the arrival of the new Momentum 27M1F5500P and 27M1F5800two 27-inch monitors designed for gamers with a host of top-performance features that deliver stunning graphics and smooth, blazing-fast, low-latency gameplay.

Both monitors are presented under quite similar characteristics, not only sharing their aesthetic design, but its 27-inch Nano IPS panel, capable of offering us sharp images and intense colors with extra wide viewing angles. To do this, these monitors have the addition of Ultra Wide-Color technologywith a wide color spectrum for a brighter image and vivid, realistic colors; and Philips exclusive SmartContrast functionwhich analyzes content in real time and automatically adjusts backlight colors and intensity, increasing contrast to ensure gamers enjoy the best possible viewing experience.

Specifically, the 27M1F5500P has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels with a refresh rate of 240 Hz, with 98% DCI-P3 coverage with DisplayHDR 600 support; while the 27M1F5800 will equip a 4K resolution screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a coverage of 84.8% NTSC.

In line with the demands of today’s games, both monitors will feature a response time of 1 ms and the support of AMD FreeSync Premium technology. Plus features like EasySelect menus for quick and to the point adjustments in the OSD menu, MultiView for simultaneous dual connection and display, and integrated front-facing stereo speakers for rich sound and even more immersive gaming.

On the other hand, thinking of those gamers who spend long hours in front of their monitor, the Philips Momentum 27M1F5500P and 27M1F5800 are equipped with effective functions that improve comfort, including a LowBlue mode and Flicker-Free technology to protect viewers’ eyes from the harmful effects of blue light and a SmartErgoBase to allow ergonomic adjustments for maximum comfort.