Diablo Immortal lands on your Android: download this long-awaited MMORPG right now

We were looking forward to it after Blizzard confirmed that Diablo Immortal was almost ready for release. And now we have it here: the game starts its download period appearing as available in the Google Play Store. Of course, you must take two aspects into account before downloading it: your mobile must be powerful and you need 12 GB of free storage.

One of the most important MMORPGs in history, a classic for computers, marks a before and after with its mobile version. Far from adapting a previous title, Blizzard has chosen to create a new experience separate from the big screens. And the wait is over, you can now go to death on your Android.

Immortal Devil occupies almost 12 GB of space

Putting the entire Diablo universe on touch screens has not been easy, that NetEase, the developers in charge of creating the version for smartphones, several years have been thrown to accomplish the overwhelming task. And that is noticeable from minute one: at 2 GB that the download weighs from the Play Store you have to add another 10 GB as soon as you start the game.

The download has started, but you still can’t get into the game itself: Blizzard servers they will not be activated until tomorrow June 2. Always to play itself with the rest of the players, that you can explore the previous phase, one that makes the initial 10 GB of download more enjoyable.

Immortal Devil poses a huge and open universe that you must explore eliminating every creature that you find on the way. From what we have seen in the preview, the graphics maintain the gloomy style of the saga, offering great freedom for the characters. And it includes a great 3D load, this makes the mobile requires a lot of power to start it with ease.

While the Diablo Inmortal servers are activated you can download the game to your Android (after making sure you have enough space). It’s a massive online RPG, so an internet connection is required to play. Apart from a Battle.net account: if you don’t have it, go make it for when Diablo Immortal finally opens the doors.