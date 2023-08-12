introduced innovative speaker that was the first ever to integrate chatgpt support

- Advertisement -

The Vifa brand is preparing to introduce an innovative speaker on the world stage , which has become the first device in the history of artificial intelligence.

The presentation ceremony of the novelty, called ChatMini and based on ChatGPT technology, is scheduled for August 17th.

The event will feature a compact stereo speaker that combines the capabilities of ChatGPT with the functionality of Baidu’s “Wenxin Yiyan” chat. This unique combination of two artificial intelligence systems gives ChatMini the ability to support conversations on a variety of topics, not limited to music.

The novelty is able to support the owner in critical situations, provide emotional support and offer recommendations for action in difficult periods of life. Built-in artificial intelligence is able to create poems, lyrics, articles and other content, as well as participate in games, conduct quizzes, answer questions and much more.

Vifa, founded in Denmark in 1933, has long specialized in the production of acoustic systems, loudspeakers and audio equipment.

The cost of the innovative “smart” column ChatMini for the US market will be $259 at the time of the start of sales.