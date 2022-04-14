Tech News

Freevee, the Amazon streaming service that used to be called IMDb TV

By: Brian Adam

Date:

IMDb TV is a video-on-demand streaming service. It works with the advertising business model, and is owned by Amazon.

Now it will have an important change, its name will be changed, it will be Amazon Freevee, a brand that helps distinguish it from the famous IMDb, a site that has helped us for years to consult information related to the world of cinema.

The change is important, a new brand that will help us not think of IMDb when they talk to us about IMDb TV. The former is a movie information database, the latter is an ad-supported streaming service.

Jennifer Salke, director of Amazon Studios, commented that their video on demand service has grown a lot in the last two years, and that they plan to bring premium and free content to the platform. That is the main difference with Amazon Prime, the existence of advertising and the free model, hence the name of Freevee (“free” is “free”, in English).

Their objective is to transform Freevee into the main AVOD service, and for this they will put content that the public really wants.

Amazon has not given many details, but in a report by The Hollywood Reporter they indicate that Freevee will increase the content list by 70%, and that they will include original movies, such as Love Accidentlyby Brenda Song and Aaron O’Connell.

On April 27 the change will be made, and on May 2 we will have an event with all the details, where they will show, as they say: “impactful, entertaining and inspiring stories without restrictions of time slots and for all devices”.

