Freehand AI: The evolution of the smart canvas to improve team productivity

InVision is a company obsessed with improving team productivity. Recently, they have introduced a new functionality called Freehand AI for its Smart Canvas platform, which promises to take team productivity to a new level. Freehand AI harnesses the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to streamline workflows, reduce errors, and maximize return on investment in collaboration tools.

A boost to team productivity

Freehand AI has the potential to boost the productivity of any intelligent InVision workflow. Teams can save days and even weeks on synthesis tasks, generate richer content, and reduce errors and bias that can arise while working on the canvas. Freehand offers several template templates with built-in AI capabilities, designed to inspire teams in activities and workflows where Freehand AI is especially useful.

- Advertisement -

Teams can add Freehand AI capabilities to their own custom templates, allowing them to deploy AI in a scalable way and driving more efficient processes for their team.

From messy to structured in seconds

Imagine the last time you participated in a workshop and the number of hours it took to organize all the feedback from the team. Reading, understanding, identifying patterns, and summarizing all that information can take several hours, days, or even weeks. We are talking about a really amazing time if we extrapolate it to an entire organization.

With Freehand AI, it is possible to transform chaos into structure in a matter of seconds. For example, if you have hundreds of sticky notes from a workshop, you can use Freehand AI to group them by sentiment, making it easy to identify patterns and understand them efficiently. From there, it’s easy to highlight all the sticky notes and use Freehand AI to compose a summary that can be shared with stakeholders. This task, which could manually take hours and be prone to errors, can be completed in a matter of minutes with the help of Freehand AI.

Generate content to reach a solution faster

What takes this tool to the next level is Freehand AI’s ability to generate new content, speeding up work, eliminating writer’s block, and getting to concrete solutions faster.

- Advertisement -

By leveraging the intelligent workflows introduced in the Smart Canvas, teams can work more efficiently and focus on refinement and iterations, rather than the initial effort to build content from scratch.

For example, during the start of a project, multidisciplinary teams meet to understand the problems to be solved and collaborate in the definition of requirements and constraints. Inevitably, these elements are summarized in a reference document. Freehand AI can transform all the sticky notes used during project startup into one long text document, complete with goals, assumptions, and measures of success. In this way, getting to a starting point with the various stakeholder inputs has never been faster, and the time saved can be spent refining the draft.

Turn ideas into actions

After conducting research, it is common to come up with dozens of ideas and relevant information. The next step is often challenging: synthesizing all those sticky notes into concrete tasks that the team can start working on.

- Advertisement -

With the Freehand AI-enabled research synthesis template, it is possible to generate main themes and a written synthesis that guides next steps. Once the issues are well understood, it is possible to move on to a brainstorming session. Freehand AI’s smart object can take all the raw feedback sticky notes and translate them into tasks on a Kanban board, where the team can easily digest them, make updates, and get to work right away. Assigning responsibilities and estimating effort is simple, as it can be done with a simple drag and drop.

The launch of the Freehand Smart Canvas marked a significant investment by InVision in visual collaboration as the center of workplace productivity, hopefully continuing to enable affordable access for all.