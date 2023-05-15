Apple VR “appreciated” by the founder of Oculus: sibylline tweet waiting for WWDC

A short tweet from founder of Oculus Palmer Luckey (image above) offers new insights into Apple’s virtual/mixed reality headset. So short as not to provide any type of indication but of a certain weight if we consider that (also) we owe the current technological level to which this specific type of wearable device has arrived.

“The Apple headset is so good“, he wrote on Twitter, piquing the curiosity of all those who have been waiting for this viewer for several years now. The discussion quickly faded, Luckey did not provide further details nor did he confirm (or deny) having tried the product It may simply be that even the founder of Oculus based his thoughts on the rumors that now emerge on a daily basis on the subject.

Many users have asked him if he has actually tried it, trying to get information about availability and price, without however receiving an answer. The tweet was posted just when rumors started circulating on a possible – further – delay in the release of the viewer on the market: the Wall Street Journal recently published a report citing difficulties for Apple in starting the mass production process caused by unidentified problems.