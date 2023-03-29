Forza Horizon 5 gets update with NVIDIA DLSS 3 support on PC; see the comparison

Forza Horizon 5 received this Tuesday (28) an update that prepares the famous open-world racing game for the “Rally Adventure” expansion that will be available next Wednesday, March 29. In highlight, the patch brings support for DLSS 3a new version of NVIDIA’s AI-powered supersampling technology. Shortly before the release of the rally racing expansion, PlayGround Games advanced support for the feature that promises to increase the frame rate per second of the game by up to 60%. According to NVIDIA, the technology allows reaching an average of 125 FPS in Forza Horizon 5 in 4K with the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. See the comparison:

DLSS 3 uses artificial intelligence to improve the quality of frames rendered on the graphics card. All the magic happens at the touch of software, so the technology can significantly reduce CPU load — even in open-world games. - Advertisement - According to official NVIDIA benchmarks, Forza Horizon 5 can reach a maximum of 189 FPS using DLSS 3 at 4K with a GeForce RTX 4090 — its current most powerful graphics card. Comparing to the raw rendering power of the hardware without DLSS, the average frame rate would be just 118 FPS.

Adjusting the resolution to Quad HD (2,560 x 1,440 pixels), it is possible to achieve an average of 237.8 FPS with the GeForce RTX 4090, 206 FPS with the GeForce RTX 4080 and 175 FPS with the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti when enabling DLSS 3 and Super Resolution (formerly called “DLSS 2”). Other games expected to receive DLSS 3 support soon include The Last of Us Part I, Tchia, Deceive Inc., Smallands: Survive the Wilds It is gripper.

NVIDIA ICAT now supports HEVC

NVIDIA’s Image Comparison and Analysis Tool (ICAT), which lets you make quick and easy comparisons between images and video, now supports the High Efficiency Video Codec (HEVC) format for video comparisons. The list of supported formats now includes JPEG, PNG WEBP, MP4, WEBM and HEVC.

See more!