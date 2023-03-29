The new from Spotify so you don’t stop listening to music at any time

Spotify is now introducing a new feature within the Spotify Mixes family of features called Niche Mixes, which they describe combines everything the other Mixes feature has to offer in a playful way, so users can access a set of custom playlists.

Thanks to this new feature, users will have one more way to access tens of thousands of exclusive Mixes for them based on almost anything they can think of to have the most suitable playlists.



Custom mixes for any moment and updated daily

- Advertisement -

To do this, it will suffice to start by accessing the search tab and within it the Made For You hub, where five to ten personalized mixes will be waiting for you according to your interests, although you can be specific looking for an “activity, environment or aesthetic that describes the moment in which it is found accompanied at the end of the word “mix” in the same searches.

Search results will be specific playlists that will be accompanied by the tag “Made For You”.

Spotify encourage users to be more creative in their searches so they can discover a greater variety of personalized playlists the more they search. Of course, whenever possible, they will have to choose the most specific words that allow Spotify to offer more appropriate playlists.

As an example of possible searches, Spotify specifies that:

Start the day with the Feel Good Morning Mix, get moving with some retro 80’s Running Mix, hit the road with the Driving Singalong Mix and end the night and kick back with the Night Time Mix. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing or what you enjoy, if you can think of it, there may well be a mix of it.

On free and paid accounts globally in English searches

- Advertisement -

So that users do not get bored listening to the same thing every day in each playlist, the company points out that each Mix will be updated daily, which will improve discoverability.

This new feature is now available to free and paid account users anywhere in the world who search in English.

Although no mention is made, it is likely that with the passage of time, this feature will expand to searches in other different languages, it being a matter of time to wait for this to happen and settle, at least, with the playlists that already exist. may be waiting in the users’ own accounts.

- Advertisement -

More info/Image Credit: Spotify